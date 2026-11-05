Kenya: Matiang'i Confident Opposition Will Stay United to Oust Ruto in 2027

Nairobi — Jubilee Party leader Fred Matiang'i has assured Kenyans that opposition leaders will remain united in their push to remove President William Ruto from power in the 2027 General Election, dismissing claims that the coalition could fall apart.

Matiang'i said opposition leaders were committed to working together, insisting that those expecting divisions within the camp would be disappointed.

Speaking during a political tour of Limuru, Kiambu County, where he was accompanied by other opposition leaders, including Martha Karua and Ndindi Nyoro, Matiang'i said the opposition had a common plan to bring change to the country.

"To those people who sit betting that we will scatter and never become one team, please listen to me, you will lose your bet. This opposition team will be one team," Matiang'i declared.

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He said the opposition's priority was to unite behind a common political agenda, arguing that Kenyans were demanding cooperation among leaders seeking to challenge Ruto in the next election.

Matiang'i maintained that the challenges facing residents of Limuru were similar to those experienced in other parts of the country, including Homa Bay and Nyeri, insisting that economic hardship was affecting Kenyans regardless of their political or ethnic backgrounds.

"The problem here in Limuru is the same problem in Homa Bay. We Kenyans are one. Let us unite, stay together, and I assure you that we in the opposition will all speak, and in the end we will be one team," he said.

The former Interior Cabinet Secretary also accused the Ruto administration of failing to address key public concerns, citing insecurity, healthcare challenges and problems facing the education sector.

He said the opposition intended to offer an alternative government capable of addressing these challenges, while urging Kenyans to support its efforts to bring political change.

Matiang'i, who previously served as Education Cabinet Secretary, also revisited his record in government, saying he was ready to help reorganise the education sector if given another opportunity.

"How many say I should return and organise things for the government?" he asked supporters, who responded with cheers.

His remarks come amid growing questions about the opposition's ability to maintain a united front ahead of the 2027 elections.

The unity question has attracted attention in recent months, particularly after DCP leader Rigathi Gachagua criticised some opposition figures, accusing them of failing to contribute sufficiently to the campaign to unseat Ruto.

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However, Matiang'i insisted that the opposition would not allow internal disagreements to derail its plans, urging leaders to respect one another and avoid political divisions.

He warned that tribalism could undermine the country's progress, recalling how disagreements among political leaders had previously created divisions among Kenyans.

"Our unity is our strength. Matters of tribalism and all these other issues will destroy our country. We have experienced it before when leaders fail to agree and the mindset of tribalism comes in," he said.

Matiang'i also urged Kenyans to prepare for the 2027 elections by protecting their votes and ensuring that the electoral process remained credible.

"Let us hold onto our votes. Let us plan ourselves for the election and plan to guard our votes," he said.

He added that the opposition's push for change must respect all Kenyans and avoid creating divisions among communities.

The Jubilee leader maintained that the opposition would continue engaging different political leaders and parties as it works towards presenting a united team against Ruto in 2027.