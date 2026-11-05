Kenya: Land Prices Lose Momentum in Nairobi Suburbs and Satellite Towns

Nairobi — Land prices in Nairobi's suburbs and satellite towns recorded slower growth in the third quarter of 2026, with some areas reporting declines, according to the latest HassConsult Land Price Index.

Land prices in Nairobi's suburbs rose by 0.7 percent between July and September, down from 1.4 percent in the second quarter. In satellite towns, prices increased by 0.65 percent, also slowing from 1.4 percent in the previous quarter.

Langata recorded the sharpest slowdown among the suburbs, with land price growth falling from 4.1 percent in the second quarter to 0.2 percent in the third quarter. Muthangari and Gigiri recorded declines of 3.1 percent and 2.2 percent respectively.

However, 13 of the 18 suburbs tracked by HassConsult still recorded price increases. Karen led with growth of 3 percent, followed by Westlands and Kitisuru at 2.7 percent each.

HassConsult Co-CEO Sakina Hassanali said the slowdown suggested the stronger growth recorded in the previous quarter had not been sustained.

In satellite towns, land prices declined in areas including Mlolongo, Kiserian, Kiambu and Ongata Rongai.

Hassanali said buyers were increasingly likely to consider the intended use of land when making investment decisions, as returns from holding land for future price gains become less attractive.