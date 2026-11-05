Malawi Fuel Crisis - Why Calls for Energy Minister's Removal Confuse Economic Constraints With Ministerial Failure

Malawi is in the grip of a nationwide fuel supply crisis, and the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has threatened countrywide demonstrations to force the resignation or dismissal of Energy Minister Jean Chifuniro Mathanga.

The minister has openly identified the root cause as the country's persistent shortage of foreign exchange.

That diagnosis is not new.

Successive administrations have said the same thing, and it should inform any rational assessment of the crisis.

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The problem is not necessarily ministerial incompetence. It is a macroeconomic constraint that limits the country's capacity to buy fuel and meet the costs of moving it.

Against that background, the continued arrival of fuel supplies despite the foreign exchange shortage should not be dismissed.

It is evidence of sustained effort by the minister and officials to keep the economy's lifeline running under very difficult conditions.

Removing the minister and replacing her, including with those now demanding her departure, would not by itself end a shortage of foreign exchange.

Unless the structural constraint is addressed, a change of personnel would change the face managing the crisis without changing the crisis.

The case for her removal has yet to show how that change would solve the underlying problem.

Tobacco remains Malawi's main source of foreign exchange, a largely seasonal export that brings in most of its earnings once a year.

Other domestic sources remain limited, so the economy has long leaned on the IMF, the World Bank and efforts to build private-sector exports in mining, tourism and agriculture.

This year's tobacco earnings have not been as strong as expected, but the government has kept import cover at an average of about 2.5 months.

The column argues this reflects efforts to protect the country's external liquidity through domestic and international financing.

Reserve Bank of Malawi figures show gross foreign exchange reserves stood at US$616.3 million in June 2026, up 10.9 per cent from US$555.9 million in June 2025.

The column says this does not mean reserves are adequate, but argues the situation could have been worse.

Import cover of about 2.5 months remains below the three-month benchmark. It is, however, a substantial improvement on the roughly two weeks the column says prevailed before last year's change of government.

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Import cover affects the availability of essential goods, exchange-rate stability, business confidence and consumer prices.

The column says this has helped prevent the extreme price swings Malawians have known. It recalls cement rising from K27,000 to K32,000 overnight and then to K37,500, and suppliers withholding sugar in anticipation of further increases.

It says inflationary pressures have in some cases stabilised or fallen, which it presents as evidence of serious economic management by the current administration.

The column concludes that removing the Energy Minister would not solve the foreign exchange problem, raise tobacco earnings, expand exports or improve the country's capacity to finance fuel imports.

It argues that the calls for her removal are political symbolism, and that accountability should rest on evidence and an understanding of institutional responsibility.