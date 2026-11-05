Malawi: Afrobarometer - Malawians Back Parliamentary Inquiries but Doubt Their MPs

Malawians strongly support parliamentary investigations into matters of national importance and are largely satisfied with Parliament's oversight of government, but confidence in individual members of Parliament remains weak, according to new Afrobarometer findings.

The survey found that 82 per cent of citizens consider parliamentary commissions of inquiry important, reflecting strong public backing for investigations into major national controversies.

Recent inquiries have examined the controversial purchase of a Blantyre hotel using pension funds and the plane crash that killed former vice-president Saulos Chilima.

Public confidence in the integrity of such investigations is also high.

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Seventy-two per cent of respondents agreed that commissions of inquiry generally operate in a fair and impartial manner, without favouring particular political interests.

Support extends to Parliament's watchdog role. Some 68 per cent of respondents said they are satisfied with the way Parliament monitors the actions of government.

Ratings for individual legislators are weaker.

Only 36 per cent approved of their member of Parliament's performance over the past 12 months, while 38 per cent expressed dissatisfaction and 26 per cent said they did not know enough to give an opinion.

Just over half of respondents, 53 per cent, said they trust their MP "somewhat" or "a lot".

Concerns about corruption persist, with more than three-quarters believing at least some MPs are involved in corrupt practices, and 27 per cent saying most or all legislators are corrupt.

The survey found the public closely divided on the balance of power between Parliament and the presidency.

A slim majority, 54 per cent, said MPs should be free to make laws even if the president disagrees, while 42 per cent said the president should be able to enact laws without regard to Parliament's position.

Views are similarly split on executive accountability.

Half of respondents said the president should regularly explain to Parliament how public money is spent, while 48 per cent said the head of state should be free to focus on governing rather than justifying his actions to legislators.

Public engagement with Parliament remains limited. Only 18 per cent said they follow parliamentary debates closely, and 41 per cent do not follow proceedings at all.