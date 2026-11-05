Tanzania: Primary Schools Face 37pc Teacher Shortage

Dodoma — PRIMARY schools are facing a teacher shortage of 37 per cent, compared with 16.4 per cent in secondary schools, prompting continued annual recruitment to address staffing gaps and improve learning conditions.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Regional Administration and Local Government- PMO-RALG), Dr Festo Dugange, said recruitment would prioritise replacing teachers who leave service and deploying new recruits according to regional staffing needs.

Responding to questions in the National Assembly, he said the shortages had been compounded by rising enrolment following the introduction of fee-free education and expansion of school infrastructure.

Bukoba Rural MP (CCM), Jasson Rweikiza wanted to know when the teacher shortage would be brought under control.

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Dr Dugange said 64,772 teachers were recruited between the 2021/22 and 2025/26 financial years, including 15,054 in the 2025/26 financial year alone.

"The government expects to recruit additional teachers in the 2026/27 financial year, who will be allocated to areas according to their staffing needs," he said.

He added that preparations were underway for the expected double intake of Form One students in 2028, through classroom expansion and recruitment of sufficient teachers.

On the prospects of volunteer teachers who had served for extended periods, Mtwara Rural MP (CCM), Arif Suleman, asked whether they would receive priority in employment.

Dr Dugange said volunteer teachers were participating in the normal recruitment process conducted through the Public Service Recruitment Secretariat, with many having secured employment.

"Priority is determined partly by the year candidates completed their studies, giving consideration to those who graduated earlier, alongside their performance in interviews," he said.

Responding to Mlalo MP (CCM), Rashid Shangazi, who asked about measures to address shortages in Lushoto District Council, Dr Dugange said areas with the largest staffing gaps were prioritised when recruitment permits were allocated.

He named Lushoto among districts facing significant shortages and requiring priority in the distribution of newly recruited teachers. He said the recruitment strategy would also consider the engagement of volunteer teachers in accordance with the 2026 Public Service guidelines.