Tanzania: Heavy Rains Leave 143 Families Counting Losses

Mbeya — MORE than 143 households in Mbeya and Kigoma regions have been affected by heavy rains and strong winds that damaged at least 142 houses, four churches and a warehouse, leaving families counting losses as authorities call on residents in disaster-prone areas to move to safer locations.

The affected households include at least 43 in Mbeya and more than 100 in Kigoma, where the rains have caused extensive damage to homes and other infrastructure, with two people also reported injured.

In Mbeya, floods triggered by heavy rains on Tuesday, affected at least 43 households and damaged 21 houses in Nzovwe Ward, Mbeya City, according to the Regional Disaster Management Committee.

Mbeya Regional Commissioner, Mr Jumanne Sagini, assured affected families of government support, directing the Disaster Management Committee to continue providing food and other essential relief supplies.

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He gave the assurance yesterday when he visited the affected area to assess the damage and console victims, conveying condolences from President Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan.

"The government would stand with affected families during the difficult period, particularly those who had lost their homes and food supplies," Mr Sagini said.

He also urged residents to take precautions against continued rainfall to prevent further disasters.

"Everyone has witnessed the extensive damage caused. These were just rains that fell for less than half an hour, yet the destruction was enormous. We must be vigilant and take precautionary measures early to prevent further disasters," he said.

One of the affected residents, Mr Samson Bakari, said floodwater entered homes with great force, sweeping away food, clothes and household furniture.

"The water came in very fast and swept away our food, clothes and all household furniture. Our houses are filled with mud, and many families here in Nzovwe have nowhere to sleep or food to give their children," he said.

Another resident, Mr Josephat Mwanjesa, thanked the Regional Commissioner and his delegation for visiting affected families and offering reassurance of government support.

"We sincerely thank the Regional Commissioner for joining us today and bringing President Samia's message of condolence. Your presence and promise of assistance have given us renewed hope that we have not been abandoned during this disaster," he said.

In Kigoma, Regional Commissioner, Ambassador Simon Sirro, called on residents living in disaster-prone areas, particularly low-lying locations, to relocate to safer places to protect their lives.

He made the appeal on Monday while handing over food and other essential supplies provided by Kigoma-Ujiji Municipal Council to households affected by heavy rains and strong winds.

Amb Sirro said more than 100 households had been affected over the past month, with 121 houses, four churches and one warehouse damaged in Kigoma-Ujiji Municipality.

He urged residents to avoid hazardous areas and maintain environmental cleanliness, warning that improper waste disposal could block drainage channels and cause floodwater to enter homes.

"One Tanzanian life lost is a huge cost. Bringing that Tanzanian into existence is not an easy task. It is better for 200 houses to collapse than for one Tanzanian to lose their life," he said.

He expressed concern that some residents continued living in dangerous locations despite previous instructions to relocate.

"There are people living in hazardous areas who have been told to leave, but they refuse. My instructions to district commissioners are that if someone continues living in a dangerous area, you should take legal action because that person is putting their life at risk," he said.

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The Regional Commissioner directed local government directors to continue supporting disaster victims through their respective disaster management committees.

He also commended Kigoma-Ujiji Municipal Council for providing relief supplies to affected households.

Ambassador Sirro further urged residents to construct houses capable of withstanding adverse weather conditions, noting that some structures that collapsed in different parts of the region had not met the required construction standards.

Presenting the damage assessment on behalf of the Municipal Director, Acting Director, Mr Hashim Mvogogo, said Gungu Ward was the worst affected, with 70 houses damaged, followed by Kibirizi Ward with 47.