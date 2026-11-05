Namibia: Labour Law Reforms Stalled for a Decade

Justice minister Fillemon Wise Immanuel has expressed concern over delays in reforming Namibia's labour laws.

He said amendments to the Labour Act and the Affirmative Action (Employment) Act have remained unfinished for nearly a decade.

Immanuel said the amendment of the Labour Act began in 2016, while the process to amend the Affirmative Action (Employment) Act started in 2017.

However, neither has been completed.

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"Ten years later, both remain unfinished, and no one could tell me when they will be concluded," he said.

The minister was speaking in Gobabis on Monday during the inauguration of the 16th Labour Advisory Council and the new members of the Employment Equity Commission.

He attributed the delays partly to poor attendance at meetings and the reopening of matters that had already been settled.

"When I asked why, I was told that members do not attend meetings, and that those who attend often reopen matters already settled," Immanuel said.

He said the delays were denying workers and employers modern labour laws, calling for urgent action to conclude the reforms.

"These protracted delays deny Namibian workers and employers the modern labour law they deserve, and they cannot continue," he said.

Immanuel said Namibians expected accountability and results from public institutions.

He added that the same standard would apply to the Labour Advisory Council and the Employment Equity Commission.

"Wherever I travel in this country to resolve labour and justice matters, Namibians demand accountability. They want results, not explanations, and they do not want to hear that we are 'looking into it'," he said.

The minister said he would engage the chairpersons of the two bodies to ensure that apologies for absence, together with reasons, were submitted in writing.

He said this would allow attendance to be managed through a clear record.

Immanuel also called for the Labour Advisory Council, Employment Equity Commission, Employment Services Board and the ministry's management to meet in a retreat on legislative reform to help conclude the amendments without further delay.

"We also need to bring the Employment Equity Commission, the Labour Advisory Council, the Employment Services Board and the management of the Ministry together in a retreat on legislative reform, so that each body adds its voice and we conclude these amendments without further delay," he said.

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The minister said the newly appointed members of the statutory bodies had a responsibility to deliver results and ensure that their work was guided by accountability.

He said appointments to the Employment Equity Commission and Labour Advisory Council were not ceremonial honours, but required commitment, active participation, sound judgement and measurable results.

Immanuel said employment structures in Namibia still reflected historical inequalities and discriminatory practices, requiring deliberate action from government, employers and trade unions.

"Many structures in our employment system still carry the marks of inequality and the legacy of historical discriminatory practices," he said.

He called on social partners to renew their commitment to dialogue and place national interests above individual and institutional interests.

The Labour Advisory Council is mandated under the Labour Act to investigate and advise the minister on issues, including collective bargaining, workplace health and safety, labour law and employment and the country's readiness to implement International Labour Organisation matters.

The council is also required to submit annual assessment reports to the minister.

Immanuel said the bodies must deliver their investigations, advice and annual reports on time.

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