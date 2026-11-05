Tanzania: PM Orders Ministries,Institutions to Prioritise 'Made in Tanzania' Products in Procurement

Dodoma — Prime Minister Mwigulu Nchemba has directed government ministries and public institutions to prioritise locally manufactured products in procurement, as Tanzania seeks to strengthen domestic industries, protect jobs and accelerate economic transformation.

Dr Nchemba said government institutions should lead by example in supporting locally manufactured goods, emphasising that domestic industries could only grow sustainably if their products had reliable markets.

"Using locally produced goods is an investment in economic growth and industrial development. Even if we establish good policies and factories produce goods, without consuming those products, the industries cannot survive," he said.

The Prime Minister was speaking today in Dodoma during the launch of the Sustainable Industrial Development Policy 2025 and the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Policy 2003, revised in 2025.

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He directed the Ministry of Industry and Trade to strengthen coordination of industrial value chains, enabling small businesses to supply raw materials, services and innovations to larger industries.

Dr Nchemba also called for stronger implementation strategies, monitoring and evaluation of the newly launched policies, working with relevant ministries and the private sector to ensure their objectives translate into measurable economic outcomes.

He emphasised the need to review laws and regulations that may hinder industrial development, saying legislation should facilitate economic progress rather than become an obstacle.

The Prime Minister said Tanzania had made significant progress in industrial development, moving from dependence on imported essential goods to increased domestic production and, in some sectors, the capacity to supply export markets.

He cited locally manufactured construction materials, including roofing sheets, cement and marble, alongside electrical equipment such as transformers, electricity meters and cables, as examples of products increasingly produced within the country.

However, he stressed that sustaining industrial growth required greater domestic demand, particularly through the consumption of locally manufactured goods.

Dr Nchemba called on Tanzanians to embrace locally made products with confidence and pride, noting that domestic consumption was essential to protecting industrial investments, supporting employment and strengthening government revenue.

The policies are expected to strengthen linkages between large industries and micro, small and medium enterprises, expand value addition to locally available resources and improve access to finance, technology and markets for entrepreneurs.

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The government is also seeking to enhance industrial competitiveness and align domestic production with regional and international market opportunities as part of its broader economic transformation agenda.