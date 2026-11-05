Tanzania: Energy Ministry, Malaysia's FVIS SDN BHD in Talks to Explore Investment Areas in Tanzania's Energy Sector

4 November 2026
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Dotto Lameck

Dodoma — The deputy Minister for Energy, Salome Makamba, has held talks with representatives of Malaysian company FVIS SDN BHD to explore investment opportunities in Tanzania's energy sector.

Speaking during the meeting, Ms Makamba said the government was ready to collaborate with private companies, both local and foreign, in investing in and developing the country's energy sector.

She emphasised that the government had opened its doors to investors and was prepared to work with the company to promote investment and accelerate development in the sector.

She added that the government would continue coordinating the next steps in collaboration with the Tanzania Investment and Special Economic Zones Authority (TISEZA).

In another development, Ms Makamba said the government had identified several priority projects in electricity generation and transmission that had already undergone feasibility studies and Environmental and Social Impact Assessments (ESIA), paving the way for their timely implementation.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner for Electricity and Renewable Energy, Engineer Innocent Luoga; TISEZA Central Zone Manager, Phina Lyimo, and other officials from the Ministry of Energy.

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