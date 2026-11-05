Tanzania: Dr Homera Meets Tanzanian Envoy in UAE As Energy Industry's Stakeholders Tackle Challenges Affecting It

Abu Dhabi — Energy Minister, Dr Juma Homera, has visited Tanzania's Embassy in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), in Abu Dhabi, where he held discussions with embassy officials on various issues related to cooperation and investment in the energy sector.

During the visit, Dr Homera signed the visitors' book and was received by Tanzania's Ambassador to the UAE, Lieutenant General (rtd) Yacoub Hassan Mohamed, alongside other embassy officials.

The visit took place on the sidelines of the 2026 Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC), held from November 2 to 5 in Abu Dhabi, bringing together various energy sector stakeholders to discuss global developments and challenges affecting the industry.

Key issues discussed at the conference included energy security, energy supply chains and the application of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in improving operations and services across the energy sector.

Through the ADIPEC 2026 platform, Tanzania, through the Ministry of Energy, showcased various strategic projects being implemented in the country, including oil and natural gas, electricity and renewable energy projects, with the aim of attracting investors and increasing investment in the sector.