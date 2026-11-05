Tanzania: Taifa Group Uses Goat Races Prizes to Help Underprivileged Students Access Higher Learning

Dar es Salaam — TAIFA Group has donated its full prize winnings from September Goat Races to Rotary Club of Dar es Salaam Oysterbay to support underprivileged children in Tanzania to access higher learning studies.

The handover ceremony was held in Dar es Salaam yesterday, November 3, 2026, during the club's weekly meeting at Kahawa Café in Masaki.

The prizes were handed over by Ms Deborah Kaluzi, Specialist-Foundation & Sustainability at Vodacom Tanzania, the main sponsor of the Goat Races.

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Receiving the prize on behalf of the Taifa Group, Ms Kamilembe Mugangala, Brand and Communication Lead.

The ceremony was witnessed by the club's top leadership including Mr Paul Muhato, the President of Rotary Club of Dar es Salaam Oysterbay, Mr Benoit Ducarme, Club's Vice President,Ms Rashida Nabulime,President Elect,Bhavesh Bhatt Member.

Speaking after receiving the prizes, Ms Mugangala thanked both Vodacom Tanzania and Rotary Cub for a platform that combines community, fun and purpose.

"On behalf of Taifa Group, we are truly honoured.The Goat Races are more than a beloved tradition--they remind us of the power of giving back to the community," she said.

In the spirit of Rotary's motto:'Service Above Self', Taifa Group has decided to give back this prize in full.We believe no child should be denied higher education because of his or her background. At Taifa we don't just do business in Tanzania, we build Tanzania. If our win can help a child get to university, then that is the real prize.

"We sincerely thank Vodacom Tanzania for making this possible and Rotary Oysterbay for the incredible work you continue to do for our communities." .

The President of Rotary Oysterbay, Paul Muhato commended Taifa Group for the gesture, noting that the funds will go directly to the club's education support initiative.

The annual Goat Races bring together corportates, families and well-wishers to raise funds for various charitable causes across Tanzania.