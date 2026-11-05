East Africa: Tanzania Promotes Its Tourism Attractions At Canada's Sitv 2026

Montreal — Tanzania has stepped up efforts to promote its tourism attractions in the Canadian market through participation in the 2026 Salon International Tourisme Voyages (SITV), held in Montreal, Canada, from October 30 to November 1, 2026.

The three-day international tourism exhibition provided an opportunity for Tanzania to showcase its diverse tourism attractions and position itself as a preferred destination for international travellers.

The Tanzanian Embassy in Canada participated in the exhibition, where it engaged visitors and provided information on the country's tourism potential, including wildlife parks, natural landscapes, beautiful beaches and rich cultural heritage.

Through the Tanzania exhibition pavilion, hundreds of visitors had an opportunity to learn more about the country's tourism offerings, traditions and cultural identity.

Visitors were also introduced to Tanzanian traditional attire, Kiswahili language, local cuisine and locally produced goods, including coffee and tea.

The participation aimed to increase awareness of Tanzania's tourism products among Canadian travellers while creating opportunities to attract more international visitors to the country.

The exhibition also provided a platform for Tanzania to present its cultural diversity and locally produced products as part of efforts to broaden the country's tourism appeal beyond wildlife attractions.