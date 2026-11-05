East Africa: Tanzanian Firms Shine At 2026 EAC Quality Awards

Kigali — Tanzanian companies and public institutions have recorded notable success at the 2026 East African Community (EAC) Quality Awards, winning top positions in several categories at the regional event held in Kigali, Rwanda, on November 2, 2026.

The awards recognised Tanzanian firms for excellence in product quality, service delivery, innovation and competitiveness, demonstrating the country's growing capacity to compete in the regional market.

Among the winners, Simba Pipe Industries Limited emerged as the winner in the Best Company of the Year category for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), while Chemi & Cotex Industries Limited secured second place in the large companies category.

In the Best Exporter of the Year category for agricultural products, Nature's Fish Limited emerged the winner among large companies, while Zan Packaging Partnership (ZA TASTE) secured second place in the SME category.

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Rohi Company Limited also won the Best Product of the Year award in the SME category, while Keda (Tanzania) Ceramics Co. Limited secured third place in the same category for large companies.

In the service sector, the Fair Competition Commission (FCC) emerged the winner in the Best Service Provider of the Year category for public institutions, while Browns Plantations Tanzania Limited secured third place among large private-sector companies.

The achievements highlight the contribution of Tanzanian businesses and institutions towards strengthening regional competitiveness through adherence to quality standards, innovation and the delivery of quality products and services.

The Tanzania Bureau of Standards (TBS) continues to promote a culture of quality as part of efforts to support industrial development, trade expansion and national economic growth.

The EAC Quality Awards recognise outstanding performance among businesses and institutions in the region, encouraging improved standards and competitiveness within the East African Community.