Tanzania: Ukerewe DC Oversees the Destruction of Illegal Fishing Gear Worth 21m

4 November 2026
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Alexander Sanga

Nansio — UKkerewe District Commissioner, Mr Christopher Ngubiagai, has overseen destruction of illegal fishing gear worth 21m/- seized during a special operation in the district.

The destruction took place in Bukongo ward and was the result of a joint efforts by the Police Force, the Natural Resources Department, and the Fisheries Department of the Ukerewe District Council.

The gear had been confiscated in Ngoma, Bukanda, and Bwiro Wards.

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Speaking during the exercise today, November 4, 2025, Mr Ngubiagai urged young people and fishers to abandon illegal fishing entirely and instead embrace modern, highly productive fishing methods.

"I urge the youth and fishers to shift their mindset and move away from illegal fishing. Instead, take advantage of government-offered loans to engage in productive cage fishing, thereby building a strong and sustainable economy in our district," he said.

He further called upon the public to continue cooperating with authorities to safeguard Ukerewe's economy. The Ukerewe District Police Commander, SSP Elijah Matiku, stated that the destroyed equipment included 21 Timba type fishing nets valued at 2.1m/- as well as 19 large seine nets and 400 associated ropes, valued at 19m/-.

He emphasized that the committee will continue conducting patrols to ensure that all illegal fishing gear is eradicated.

For his part, the Head of the Department of Agriculture, Livestock, and Fisheries, Mr Godfrey Ayako noted that the council continues to provide education on safe, legally recognized fishing practices as illegal fishing severely damages fish breeding grounds.

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