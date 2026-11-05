East Africa: Tanzania Earns 682bn - From 175,000 Tonnes of Cashew Nuts Sold Through Wrs System

Dodoma — MORE than 175,000 tonnes of raw cashew nuts have been sold for Sh682 billion within three weeks of the 2026/27 marketing season, while over 200,000 tonnes have been collected through the Warehouse Receipt System (WRS).

Executive Director of the Warehouse Receipts Regulatory Board (WRRB), Asangye Bangu, disclosed this in Dodoma during an exhibition ahead of the launch of the 2025 Sustainable Industrial Development Policy and the 2025 edition of the 2003 Small and Medium Enterprises Development Policy.

Bangu said that since the season began on October 12 this year, a total of 20 cashew auctions had been conducted through the system, which continues to link farmers with buyers, improve market access and promote transparency and competition in agricultural trade.

"By November 1, 2026, a total of 175,000 tonnes of cashew nuts, valued at more than Sh682 billion, had been sold through the Warehouse Receipt System out of the 200,000 tonnes collected during the period," he said.

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He added that the system had also recorded progress in the marketing of other agricultural commodities. Within four months, beginning July 1, 2026, it had facilitated the receipt and sale of 217,000 tonnes of pigeon peas, more than 164,000 tonnes of lentils, over 26,000 tonnes of sesame, 8,700 tonnes of coffee and 8,252 tonnes of cocoa.

Bangu emphasised that the Warehouse Receipt System plays an important role in promoting industrial development by facilitating the storage of agricultural produce in licensed warehouses, as well as ensuring quality control and product safety.