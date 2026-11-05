Tanzania: Dr Dugange Orders Tarura, DMDP,Dar City Council to Secure Contractor for Kimanga-Mazda Road

4 November 2026
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Dodoma — The Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government), Dr Dugange, has directed the Rural and Urban Roads Agency (TARURA), the Dar es Salaam Metropolitan Development Project (DMDP) and the Dar es Salaam City Council, through Ilala District, to ensure that a contractor for the construction of the Kimanga-Mazda road is secured without further delay.

Speaking in Parliament in Dodoma on November 4, 2026, Dr Dugange said delays in securing a contractor were unacceptable, noting that the President had already approved more than Sh2.1 billion to address the challenges posed by the problematic road section, which has been causing difficulties for residents.

He was responding to a question by Segerea MP Agnesta Lambert, who sought the government's position on the 600-metre Kimanga-Mazda road section, which is expected to be upgraded to concrete standard but has remained a major concern for residents due to delays in securing a contractor despite the President's approval of Sh2.1 billion for the project.

Dr Dugange added that he would follow up on the matter after the question-and-answer session and take decisive action to ensure that a contractor is secured in accordance with procurement procedures, allowing construction works to begin and improve transport services for residents.

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