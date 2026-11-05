East Africa: Tanzania, Turkey Move to Cement Their Parliamentary Relations

4 November 2026
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Dodoma — Tanzania and Turkey have expressed their commitment to strengthening parliamentary relations and enhancing diplomatic cooperation between the two countries through increased engagement and exchange of experiences.

The commitment was highlighted during a meeting between Speaker of the National Assembly, Mussa Azzan Zungu, and a delegation from the Turkish Parliament led by Chairperson of the Committee on Education, Culture, Youth and Sports, Bayşen Gürcan, at the Parliament Offices in Dodoma on November 2, 2026.

The discussions focused on various areas of cooperation aimed at deepening parliamentary ties and promoting diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The meeting was also attended by Turkey's Ambassador to Tanzania, Dr Bekir Gezer, underscoring the importance both countries attach to strengthening bilateral relations through parliamentary diplomacy.

The engagement provides an opportunity for the two legislatures to explore areas of mutual interest and enhance cooperation in matters relating to parliamentary affairs.

Tanzania and Turkey continue to pursue stronger bilateral relations through diplomatic engagement and cooperation in different sectors.

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