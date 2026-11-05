Tanzania: Her Initiative Sets Ambitious Goal to Empower More Women

Dar es Salaam — What began with a painful observation about girls' limited access to education in Tanzania has grown into an initiative seeking to transform the economic future of thousands of young women.

Lydia Charles Moyo, the founder of Her Initiative, remembers that only nine out of approximately 200 girls in her secondary school cohort progressed to high school. Poverty, early pregnancies, child marriage and limited opportunities prevented many girls from achieving their ambitions.

Determined to change this situation, Lydia began organising rights-awareness campaigns while still at school. Her efforts later developed into Her Initiative in 2016.

Today, the organisation has reached more than 80,000 adolescent girls and young women across Tanzania, focusing on entrepreneurship, digital inclusion, economic opportunities, rights and leadership.

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However, years of experience have shown that training alone cannot guarantee economic success. Many young women acquire business skills but struggle to access capital, markets, technology, mentorship and other resources needed to establish sustainable enterprises.

"Young women do not need another disconnected intervention. They need a pathway," the organisation emphasises.

This understanding has shaped Her Initiative's new blueprint, built around three key stages: Learn, Earn and Lead.

Under the approach, young women first develop practical business, financial, digital and rights-based skills. They then receive support to apply their knowledge through access to finance, markets, mentorship and business development opportunities. Ultimately, the goal is to strengthen their economic independence, decision-making and leadership.

The model also recognises the importance of digital technology and women's rights in creating lasting economic opportunities.

Through its Panda Digital programme, launched in 2021, Her Initiative has used digital platforms to expand access to learning and economic participation.

Looking ahead, the organisation plans to reach 346,960 young women by 2029. It also intends to strengthen partnerships with government institutions, businesses, financial organisations and youth-led groups to expand the model.

The ambition is not simply to grow the organisation, but to establish a sustainable system that enables more young women to build businesses, earn incomes and take leadership roles.

For Lydia and her team, the mission remains clear: ensure that a young woman's ambition is matched by the opportunities and resources she needs to succeed.