Uganda: Mulago Installs Shs200m Audiology Booth to Improve Early Hearing Diagnosis

Mulago National Referral Hospital has installed a new audiology booth in its Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) department to improve the detection and treatment of hearing impairment, including among newborn babies.

The equipment is expected to strengthen specialised hearing assessments and enable specialists to identify hearing problems early, allowing patients to receive timely treatment and intervention.

Dr Fred Bisso, an ENT specialist at Mulago, said the equipment would enable doctors to detect hearing impairment in babies as young as one day old, expanding opportunities for early diagnosis and treatment.

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"This newly installed machine is designed to detect even the faintest sounds a person can hear, enabling early diagnosis and treatment of hearing problems," he said.

Previously, some hearing problems were only identified months or years after birth, often when parents noticed that their children were not responding to sounds, recognising objects or developing communication skills as expected.

Bisso said the new equipment was sensitive enough to detect even minimal levels of hearing loss, making it possible to diagnose conditions that might otherwise go unnoticed during the early stages of a child's development.

The audiology booth was launched at Mulago Hospital, where Executive Director Dr Rosemary Byanyima urged Ugandans to seek hearing assessments early rather than wait until symptoms become severe.

"On a busy day, the clinic receives over 100 patients with hearing problems. This shows that hearing loss is a big problem in Uganda," Byanyima said.

She said the government had invested more than Shs200 million in acquiring the equipment, adding that the hospital would offer the service to Ugandans at a subsidised cost.

Kusiima Brenda, a patient who was at the clinic, said she had sought medical attention after experiencing recurring noises in her ears.

"For the past two weeks, I have been having recurring noises in my ears. It started in April, but I ignored it until last week, when I decided to come for a medical check-up," she said.

Brenda said she was hopeful after undergoing tests using the newly installed equipment.

Dr Abubakar Buyondo, another ENT specialist, said hearing impairment could affect people of all ages, although children were particularly vulnerable because of infections. He added that ageing was another contributing factor to hearing loss.

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The new audiology booth is expected to improve access to specialised hearing assessments at Mulago and strengthen efforts to address gaps in the screening, prevention and treatment of hearing impairment.