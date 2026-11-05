Uganda Showcases Sports Tourism At Wtm London Ahead of Afcon 2027

Uganda is stepping up efforts to position itself as a sports tourism destination, using the World Travel Market (WTM) London 2026 to showcase its attractions and attract international visitors ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The country's participation in the global travel trade exhibition, which opened in London on November 4, follows a recent partnership with the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and destination marketing roadshows across the United Kingdom.

The Ugandan delegation is led by State Minister for Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities Susan Nakawuki Nsambu, who is engaging international travel trade representatives, tourism investors, media and other industry players to strengthen Uganda's visibility and attract visitors.

The Uganda Tourism Board (UTB), in collaboration with the Uganda High Commission in London, recently concluded a week-long destination marketing roadshow covering Glasgow, Manchester and Birmingham.

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The engagements brought together Ugandan tour operators and travel trade representatives to promote the country's tourism products, establish business connections and stimulate travel to Uganda.

Speaking at WTM London, Nakawuki said international platforms provide an opportunity to strengthen tourism partnerships while introducing global audiences to Uganda's attractions.

"Uganda has exceptional tourism offerings. We are here to invite the world to discover the Pearl of Africa, engage our tourism businesses and explore the many opportunities Uganda offers. With AFCON 2027 approaching, we also see sports tourism as an important opportunity to connect football audiences with Uganda's unique visitor experiences," she said.

UTB Chief Executive Officer Juliana Kagwa said the exhibition provides an opportunity to translate Uganda's growing international visibility into business opportunities for local tourism operators.

"WTM London is a strategic platform for us to strengthen partnerships and generate business opportunities for our private sector players," Kagwa said.

She said the recent UK roadshows, alongside Uganda's partnership with CAF ahead of AFCON 2027, were helping build momentum for the country's tourism sector.

"We want football fans, holidaymakers and business travellers alike to see Uganda not simply as a place to visit, but as a destination to explore, experience and return to," she added.

A major feature of Uganda's exhibition at this year's WTM is an artistic installation depicting a football pitch, reflecting the country's ambition to use the international appeal of football to promote its tourism offering.

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The installation is intended to attract visitors to the Ugandan exhibition and provide an entry point for discussions with potential travellers and tourism partners.

Uganda has also expanded its exhibition space to accommodate more local tourism operators, giving them opportunities to meet international travel buyers, hold business-to-business meetings, showcase their products and establish partnerships.

The delegation is also promoting the Explore Uganda destination brand, highlighting attractions and experiences beyond football as the country prepares to co-host AFCON 2027 with Kenya and Tanzania.

The tournament, scheduled for June 19 to July 17, 2027, is expected to bring supporters, participating teams, officials and international media to the three host countries.

Uganda is seeking to convert that attention into increased tourist arrivals, longer visitor stays, stronger private-sector partnerships and wider economic opportunities for its tourism industry.