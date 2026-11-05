Uganda: Teenage Pregnancy Costs Uganda Shs645bn Annually - Minister Lakisa

Uganda faces an estimated annual public expenditure of Shs645 billion associated with teenage pregnancy, including healthcare for adolescent mothers and education for their children, the Minister of State for Youth and Children Affairs, Dr Mercy Faith Lakisa, has said.

Dr Lakisa cited findings from a 2022 study by the National Planning Authority (NPA), which examined the economic and social cost of failing to address teenage pregnancy.

She said the estimate did not include additional financial and social costs borne by parents, relatives and communities supporting teenage mothers and their children.

"Ending child marriage and teenage pregnancy is not only a moral and human rights imperative; it is also an economic and national development priority," Lakisa said.

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The minister was speaking at a national stakeholders' engagement meeting and press launch of the 2026 National and Regional Girl Summits at Hotel Africana in Kampala.

Dr Lakisa argued that the resources spent addressing the consequences of teenage pregnancy could instead support education, healthcare, skills development and job creation if the country effectively tackled the problem.

She cited figures presented at the meeting indicating that approximately 40 per cent of Ugandan girls enter early unions, while about 1,000 teenage girls become pregnant every day.

The latter figure is also reflected in the Ministry of Health's 2024/2025 annual report on efforts to address teenage pregnancy and child marriage.

The report further indicates that 34 per cent of girls are married before the age of 18.

Lakisa said the figures underscored the need for coordinated action involving government, religious and cultural leaders, civil society organisations and development partners.

She noted that child marriage denies girls opportunities to pursue education and develop their potential, while perpetuating poverty and undermining efforts to build productive human capital.

Lakisa said government had implemented interventions under two national strategies to end child marriage and teenage pregnancy since 2015, but more effort was needed to translate existing policies and legal frameworks into practical interventions at community level.

Joyce Nakato, the national co-chairperson of Girls Not Brides Uganda, said the country needed to prioritise funding for interventions targeting child marriage and teenage pregnancy instead of treating them as general social welfare concerns.

Nakato said government had developed policies, laws and strategies to address the problem, but implementation remained constrained by inadequate resources, particularly at community level.

"The way we are prioritising when it comes to resource allocation, in my opinion, we need to improve and ensure that we have a budget strictly reinforced to work on child marriage and teenage pregnancies, rather than just categorising it and generalising it under the social welfare budget," Nakato said.

She was speaking during the launch of the 2026 National and Regional Girl Summits organised by Girls Not Brides Uganda, a national partnership working to end child marriage and teenage pregnancy.

Nakato said community development and probation officers, who are expected to handle child protection cases, often operate with limited budgets, making it difficult for them to follow up on reported cases and support affected girls.

She also raised concerns over the limited dissemination of the National Strategy to End Child Marriage and Teenage Pregnancy, which she said was due to expire in 2027 without having reached all districts.

Nakato called for stronger engagement with religious and cultural leaders, arguing that their influence could help communities abandon practices that expose girls to early marriage.

"When we talk about child marriages and teenage pregnancies, there are power imbalances, gender issues and cultural practices that people believe in. Who is supposed to break that? Of course, the cultural leaders and religious leaders," she said.

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She identified Karamoja as one of the areas particularly affected by child marriage, attributing the practice partly to poverty and recurring drought, which undermine household livelihoods.

Nakato said some families in the region marry off their daughters in exchange for bride price to obtain money and support their households.

"When people don't have what to feed on, and their animals are not feeding well, they end up selling off their children so that they get dowry," she said.

She added that child marriage was also prevalent in several eastern districts, calling for targeted interventions in communities where poverty and harmful cultural practices expose girls to early unions.

The National and Regional Girl Summits are intended to provide platforms for stakeholders to assess progress and strengthen collective action against child marriage and teenage pregnancy.

The regional engagements will cover different parts of the country, while the national summit is scheduled for November 24 in Kampala.