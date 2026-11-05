Ghana: 'Paper Economy, Pocket Dry' - Miracles Aboagye Slams Government

4 November 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme

The Director of Communications of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Miracles Aboagye, has taken a swipe at the government over the worsening cost of living in the country.

In a strongly worded statement, Aboagye said while the cost of living continues to skyrocket, the government keeps pointing Ghanaians to figures on paper.

According to him, the reality on the ground tells a different story:

Cocoa farmers have suffered a haircut, tertiary students are demonstrating over high fees and accommodation, teachers and nurses are striking over unpaid allowances, and judiciary workers are also on strike over unpaid allowances.

He added that transport fares, electricity, water, and fuel prices are all higher than before, making life unbearable for the ordinary Ghanaian.

"The cost of living and the pocket of the Ghanaian citizen keeps worsening but government says, don't cry about the pocket when the paper looks good," Aboagye said.

He summed up his criticism with the hashtags #PaperEconomyPocketDry and #PaperEconomyVsPocketEconomy -- a direct jab at what he describes as a disconnect between official economic figures and the daily struggles of Ghanaians.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

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