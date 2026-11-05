Ghana: Asante Kotoko Mourns Former Brands and Marketing Manager, Kweku Hammond

4 November 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme

Asante Kotoko SC has announced with deep sadness the passing of its former Brands and Marketing Manager, Kweku Hammond.

In a statement released by the club, Kotoko described Hammond's death as untimely and expressed heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones.

"Although his time with the club was brief, Kweku served with dedication, diligence, and unwavering commitment to Asante Kotoko," the club stated. "His contributions and loyalty to the club will not be forgotten."

Kweku Hammond served in the club's Brands and Marketing department, where he played a role in promoting the Porcupine Warriors' brand and engaging supporters.

The club assured that it will continue to honour his memory and legacy.

"May his soul rest in perfect peace," the statement concluded.

Fans and members of the football fraternity have since joined the club in mourning, sharing tributes to Hammond for his professionalism and commitment during his time at club.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

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