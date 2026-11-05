Ghana: Fiifi Boafo Declares Intention to Contest Tarkwa-Nsuaem NPP Primaries As Mireku Duker Eyes Comeback

Former COCOBOD Director of Public Affairs, Fiifi Boafo, has declared his intention to contest the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Constituency.

Boafo, a well-known face in the party's communications machinery, is seeking to lead the NPP in the constituency in the next parliamentary election.

His declaration sets the stage for what is expected to be a keenly contested primary in the Western Region.

Meanwhile, reports indicate that former Member of Parliament for the area, George Mireku Duker, is also eyeing a comeback.

Duker lost the seat to the NDC's Salifu Taylor in the last election, after serving as MP for the constituency.

If both men confirm their bids, the Tarkwa-Nsuaem NPP primary will become a major battle between a former MP seeking to reclaim the seat and a new face seeking to lead the party into the next election.

Party supporters in the constituency are already watching closely as the contest begins to take shape.