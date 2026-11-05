South Africa: Catch Up | With Voting Stations Officially Closed, Focus Shifts to Counting, Verifying Results

4 November 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africans are choosing the councillors who will run their municipalities for the next five years, and who will decide on water, electricity, roads, refuse collection and rates. Follow our live coverage from voting stations across the country as the count begins.

Voting in the 2026 Local Government Elections has officially come to an end, with voting stations closing at 9pm. However, voters who were still in queues at closing time will be allowed to cast their ballots.

Here at the National Results Operations Centre at Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand, Johannesburg, political figures and party representatives have begun arriving as attention slowly shifts to the counting, verification, and announcement of results.

While voting has concluded, the work is far from over....

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