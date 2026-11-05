Africa: Ghana to Champion Africa-Caricom Trade Bloc - Pres Mahama

5 November 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

PRESIDENT John Dramani Mahama has said he will push for a trade synergy between Africa and the Caribbean when he resumes the chairmanship of the African Union (AU) next year.

He said ahead of Ghana's assumption of the AU chairmanship, the country has been looking to see what areas of cooperation could be advanced with Africa's sixth region, and trade has been identified as the most viable to bring progress to all.

He said: "So one of the areas we are looking to focus on is the African Continental Free Trade Area, whose protocols we have signed. The majority of our countries have signed it, and we now have to deposit the instruments.

"When I visited Jamaica (in August), in my talks with Prime Minister Andrew Holness, I announced that when Ghana becomes the chair, we're going to advocate to see how we can link the African Continental Free Trade Area and CARICOM, and create a much bigger trading bloc than it currently is," President Mahama said.

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