Ghana: Govt Prioritises Transnational Education to Expand Study-Abroad Opportunities

THE government is prioritising transnational education to enable Ghanaian university students to undertake part of their studies locally and complete the remaining portions at partner institutions in Europe under joint and double-degree programmes.

The Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrisu, said the initiative was aimed at expanding access to international education, strengthening academic partnerships and equipping Ghanaian students with the skills and expertise needed to support national development.

He explained that the policy would allow students to undertake one or two semesters at the University of Ghana, continue their studies at European universities and return to Ghana to complete their programmes.

Speaking at the inaugural Study in Europe Fair 2026 at the University of Ghana in Accra, Mr Iddrisu said traditional study-abroad opportunities alone could not meet the educational needs of the country's growing youth population.

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He said the Ministry of Education was, therefore, prioritising transnational education as a means of promoting equitable access, academic collaboration and international exposure.

He said students who travelled abroad to acquire knowledge and professional competencies should be encouraged to return home and contribute to Ghana's development.

The European Union (EU) Ambassador to Ghana, Rune Skinnebach, said about 500 Ghanaians benefited annually from scholarships and mobility opportunities under the Erasmus+ programme.

He disclosed that more than 42,000 African students had participated in the programme over the past four years, highlighting the opportunities available through European academic partnerships.

Mr Skinnebach said the fair, the first of its kind in Ghana, was part of efforts by the EU and its member states to bring reliable information on European higher education closer to Ghanaian students.

The Ambassador urged students to engage with participating institutions and seek reliable information on admission requirements, scholarship opportunities, application procedures and visa processes.

The fair was organised by the EU Delegation to Ghana and its partners, including the Ghanaian-European Centre for Jobs, Migration and Development, under the theme, "Discover, connect and go further."