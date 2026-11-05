Angola/Ghana: Mexico 2026 - Black Challenge Face Angola in World Cup Opener

Ghana's Black Challenge will begin their quest for international glory at the 2026 WAFF Amputee Football World Cup with a tough Group D opener against former world champions Angola on Saturday, November 14, in San Juan de los Lagos, Mexico.

The reigning African champions will take on the 2018 World Cup winners at San Martin before facing Colombia the following day at Santa Lucia 1.

Ghana will conclude their group-stage campaign against Iraq on Monday, November 16, at Santa Lucia 2.

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The tournament, scheduled for November 13-22, 2026, will feature 24 national teams from Africa, Asia, Europe and the Americas, with Ghana aiming to translate their impressive continental achievements into success on the global stage.

Group D presents a formidable challenge for the Black Challenge, particularly against Angola, who boast an impressive World Cup pedigree, having lifted the trophy in 2018 before finishing as runners-up in 2022.

Colombia and Iraq will also provide stern tests as Ghana pursue qualification for the knockout stages.

Ghana, however, head into the competition with an outstanding record in African amputee football.

The Black Challenge won the African Amputee Football Championship in 2021, secured gold at the inaugural African Para Games in Accra in 2023 and successfully defended their continental crown in Cairo in 2024, defeating Morocco 2-1 in the final.

That triumph secured Ghana's qualification for the 2026 World Cup and further cemented the team's status as one of Africa's leading forces in the sport.