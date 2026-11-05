Ghana: Gt. Olympics Face Kotoku Royals FC in Dol Zone 3

Intriguing await in Zone 3 of the 2026/27 UMB Division One League as Matchday 7 takes centre stage this weekend, with Great Olympics facing Kotoku Royals FC.

Leaders Semper Fi FC will also clash with Attram De Visser among other headline encounters.

The matchday will open tomorrow when Great Olympics welcome Kotoku Royals FC at the Tuba Astro Turf. Great Olympics will be looking to make home advantage count against the Royals.

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Two points separate them, with Olympics sitting in 12th place with seven points, while Kotoku Royals occupy the 15th position with only two points after six matchdays.

The two former Premier League sides will aim for the points as they fight to keep their place in the second-tier competition.

Another big clash in Zone 3 will see league leaders Semper Fi FC clash with Attram De Visser at the Nii Adjei Kraku II Sports Complex on Saturday.

Semper Fi FC head into the game after their impressive 2-0 victory over Golden Warriors in their last outing.

Semper Fi are currently on fire following their five wins and a draw in their six opening matches, being the only unbeaten team in the zone.

They have scored 15 goals and conceded only three, leading the zone with 16 points, two points ahead of second-placed Inter Allies and five points clear of Okwawu United and WAFA.

On Saturday, Golden Kick FC welcome True Democracy to the Tuba Astro Turf, FC Nania take on Hakla FC at the Legon Nania Park, and Golden Warriors face WAFA SC at the Akropong Akuapem Astro Turf.

On Sunday, three matches will be played: Okwawu United welcome Home Stars FC to the Carl Reindorf Park, Nukunu FC take on Inter Allies FC at the Akatsi College of Education, while Accra Lions FC face seventh-placed Wave FC at the Legon Nania Park.

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