Ghana: DFA Calls for Presidential Intervention...As Funding Crisis Threatens Dafcon Participation

THE Ghana Deaf Football Association (GDFA) has expressed worry about the challenge in accessing funds from the Ministry of Sports and Recreation (MoSR) to participate in the maiden Deaf Africa Cup of Nations (DAFCON) slated for Ethiopia.

Of greater concern to the association is the World Cup opportunity the Ghana team, Black Wonders, would miss if they fail to participate in the Ethiopia event, which serves as an African qualifier.

Consequently, the association has petitioned the President, John Dramani Mahama, to intervene and impress upon the Sports Ministry to support the association to enable the deaf athletes to participate in the continental championship.

The Communications Director of the GDFA, Mr Ransford Lartey, told The Times Sports yesterday that notable personalities, including the Speaker of Parliament, Mr Alban S. K. Bagbin; the Minister of Sports and Recreation, Mr Kofi Adams; and the Minister of Environment, Science and Technology and Patron of the deaf national football team, Ms Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, were all copied.

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"We are pleading with President John Dramani Mahama, and the sector Minister, Mr Kofi Adams, to intervene and save our national deaf football," the petition pleaded.

The petition, signed by the GDFA's President, Mr Christopher Ekpo, explained that the continuous refusal of support for the activities of the deaf football team was disturbing, stating that, "as proud Ghanaians who have represented our nation with honour and distinction on the international stage, we believe it is time to draw the nation's attention to the challenges threatening the survival of deaf football in Ghana."

According to the petition, "it appears deaf sports have been sidelined when it comes to government sponsorship."

"Whenever the Black Wonders have a tournament, we're made to pay for the use of the National Sports Authority (NSA) facilities. This was the practice until Ms Veronica Commey, a Deputy Director, intervened for us."

This treatment, it mentioned, was inappropriate for a national team that had participated in many international tournaments and brought trophies to the nation.

The petition urged the sector ministry to settle a debt incurred by the association when it participated in the 2023 Deaf Football World Cup, following an intervention by its patron, Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings.

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Mr Lartey further indicated that with the championship set to kick-start on November 30 and run through December, it was not clear whether the team would participate or not, and pleaded with the President, the Sports Ministry and spirited individuals to come to the aid of the GDFA.