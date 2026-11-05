Ghana: Vivo Energy Ghana Wins 4 PR Awards

VIVO Energy Ghana PLC has won four awards at the National PR and Communications Excellence Awards in recognition of its achievements in strategic communications, public relations and campaign execution.

The company won Best Promotional Event and Best PR Campaign of the Year for its She'llFix initiative, as well as PR Organisation of the Year in the Commercial and Energy and Utilities categories.

The awards were presented at this year's ceremony, held in Koforidua on Thursday, by the Institute of Public Relations, Ghana.

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She'llFix, an initiative designed to equip female drivers with vehicle maintenance knowledge and practical car care skills, received double recognition for its contribution to education, empowerment and social impact.

The campaign seeks to equip women with the knowledge and confidence to understand their vehicles, identify basic maintenance needs and manage routine car care.

It also addresses knowledge gaps, challenges traditional perceptions about vehicle maintenance, promotes independence among female motorists and encourages safer and more responsible motoring.

The Corporate Communications Manager of Vivo Energy Ghana, Shirley Tony Kum, said the company's recognition as PR Organisation of the Year in both the Commercial and Energy and Utilities categories reinforced its position in Ghana's downstream petroleum industry.

She noted that the awards highlighted the strategic role of communications in business performance, reputation management and stakeholder engagement in an increasingly competitive operating environment.

The company stated that the awards reflected its commitment to purposeful communication, strong stakeholder relationships and initiatives that created value beyond its core business operations.

It added that the She'llFix campaign aligned with its core values of safety, excellence, caring, respect and integrity, demonstrating how public relations could address everyday challenges and deliver practical benefits to stakeholders.

The recognition also reinforced the company's vision of becoming Africa's leading and most respected energy business through excellence, responsible business practices and sustainable value creation for customers, partners, employees and communities.

Vivo Energy Ghana emphasised that it would continue to invest in its retail network, customer experience, employees and community initiatives as part of efforts to maintain high standards in the energy sector and contribute to Ghana's development.

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Established in 2013, Vivo Energy Ghana markets and distributes Shell-branded fuels and lubricants in the country. It operates a network of 250 service stations, some of which offer Shell Cards and convenience retail stores.

The Vivo Energy Group operates across Africa, the Indian Ocean Islands and Jordan, with more than 4,200 service stations in 29 markets under the Engen and Shell brands.

Its operations also cover the supply of fuels, lubricants, liquefied petroleum gas and chemicals to businesses across several sectors.