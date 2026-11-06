Namibia: Female Entrepreneur Adds Value to Indigenous Fruits

- A Namibian business, Rahai Investment CC, is turning indigenous natural resources into marketable food and personal-care products to promote local production and strengthen the country's economy.

This includes biscuits made from traditional omakwa (baobab fruit), eenyandi (jackal berries) and eendunga (palm fruit).

Fruits that are usually known for seasonal house consumption are now processed into lasting products that can be sold internationally.This contributes to the list of proudly unique Namibian products that the country can offer to the world.

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Owner and founder of the

business Rauha Hainghumbi said she established the business out of a passion for natural products and a desire to recognise the economic potential of Namibia's indigenous resources, many of which remain underexplored.

She said she started by producing biscuits from traditional fruits, alongside pure marula oil, animal feed and other locally-made products.

The company's product range has since included traditional flour, indigenous biscuits and snacks, natural oils such as neem and castor oil, neem and castor oil soaps, lotions and animal feed made from selected natural seeds and processing by-products.

She said her focus was not only on producing goods but also on educating the public about the importance of supporting locally manufactured products and the economic impact of relying heavily on foreign-made goods.

"Our aim is to promote Namibian products, create jobs for our youth and vulnerable people, as well as support Namibians and reduce dependence on foreign products," Hainghumbi said.

She stated that the business aims to buy raw materials directly from local farmers and transform their produce into finished products that can be marketed to consumers.

Through this approach, Rahai Investment seeks to create reliable markets for local farmers, encourage sustainable harvesting and add value to indigenous natural resources.

"The business also hopes to empower women, young people and marginalised and vulnerable communities by creating employment opportunities and providing practical skills and entrepreneurship training," she said.

She believes that processing indigenous products can help preserve traditional knowledge while introducing modern production methods and creating new business opportunities.

However, the company faces challenges, including limited financial resources, seasonal availability of some raw materials, production capacity and access to packaging materials.

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"Marketing and reaching wider markets also remain challenges, particularly in competing with established products, creating consumer awareness and meeting product certification and quality standards," she said.

Despite these obstacles, Hainghumbi said the business hopes to increase production capacity, expand its product range, improve packaging and product standards, and establish stronger markets.

"My broader vision is to see Rahai Investment grow into a recognised Namibian indigenous-product processing company that creates employment, supports local farmers and preserves the country's cultural heritage," she said.

She believes that natural products can contribute meaningfully to economic development when local resources are processed and supported as Namibian-made goods.