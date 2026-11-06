Namibia: New Era Lauded for Excellent Performance

New Era Publication Corporation (NEPC) board members yesterday met with the Minister of Information and Communication Technology, Emma Theofelus, to discuss the strategic overview of their performance, corporate developments and commercial innovations for the current quarter.

The briefing revealed that the publication is performing well and has moved away from being print-centred.

New Era now includes digital monetisation, programmatic advert delivery and international syndication partnerships to their operations.

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The introduction of a new dedicated film page, alongside the established Vibez entertainment section, has expanded NEPC's support for the country's creative industry and economy.

Theofelus said the publication has shown steady results as of the last meeting.

She thanked the board for the efficient work.

"This gives me a bit of one eye shut, as one less problem child we have to deal with as a ministry, so I thank the chairperson, directors and the management under the leadership of the CEO for keeping us efficient," said Theofelus.

Additionally, as print slightly declines in terms of sales, New Era's transition to digital platforms guarantees the audience a chance to access valuable information.

The report shows that the weekly digital viewership exceeds 60 million impressions over core channels, with 35.3 million views on Facebook and 29.1 million views on Instagram.

The minister highlighted that, as much as there is a growing audience on digital platforms, there is still a need for print.

She explained that, even when AI continues to grow and dominate, there are still readers who do not trust online spaces.

"As much as all of us are doing well in digital audiences and social media platforms, there are communities that are quite traditional. They want their newspaper to feel that they are receiving news," Theofelus said.

NEPC has established formal cross border unions with major media corporations to enhance digital infrastructure and unlock international subscription models with BRICS TV and Jiangxi Daily Press.

Furthermore, the publication continues to secure national and international recognition across various beats.

Business desk reporter Pricilla Mukokobi recently won the Simply You wTo enhance employee output, NEPC introduced a structured mental wellness calendar, marked by corporate wellness events.

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NEPC board chairperson John Sifani said NEPC has permanently appointed a journalist to cover the presidential beat but is facing financial constraints, and is therefore requesting for N$1 million.

Theofelus responded to the request as a matter they need to look into before the next financial budget is drawn up due to budget cuts that the ministry must consider.

"So, we have to do consultations, coming up in the beginning of the year before the budget is drawn up. In this mid-term review, our budget was cut. No one wants it that way, but you tend to understand where the main priorities are," said Theofelus.

NEPC CEO Christof Maletsky said, last year, they refrained from talking about the financial issues the publication was facing because they felt that the ministry was already under pressure.

"We raised it because, initially, the discussion was to help us cover some of the expenses we had to pay for when we are covering the Presidency. It's probably not enough but at least the basics will be covered," Maletsky said.

New Era continues to lead the domestic print market in content volume, as the publication maintains 32 pages weekly and 42 pages on Friday editions.