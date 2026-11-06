Namibia: Windhoek Dominates Coca-Cola Namibia 'Under the Cap' Giveaway

The capital city has emerged as the undisputed epicentre of the Coca-Cola Namibia "Under The Cap" promotion, with Windhoek-based consumers claiming the lion's share of prizes as the total payout reaches an impressive N$445 000 in cash and airtime prizes alone. As at 27 October 2026, 70 individuals have been awarded cash prizes of N$5000, 10 have won N$1000 in cash, and 2 850 individuals have won airtime worth N$85 500 via MTC and TN Mobile.

There are 50 daily airtime prizes worth N$30.

An analysis of the winner distribution reveals a clear geographic trend, with Windhoek firmly establishing itself as the "luckiest city" in the competition. Out of the 80 grand prize winners announced so far, a total of 27 hail from the capital, accounting for N$115 000 of all major cash prizes. The concentration of winners in Windhoek underscores the massive participation levels in the city, where residents have consistently featured in every weekly draw.

"We are delighted by the enthusiastic response to the 'Under The Cap' promotion and congratulate all our winners. While Windhoek leads in the number of cash winners, it is particularly encouraging that nearly two-thirds of our cash winners come from communities outside the capital, demonstrating the promotion's national reach," said Meryl Groenewald, Commercial and Trade Marketing Manager at Coca-Cola Beverages Africa.

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"This promotion is our way of thanking consumers for their continued support and bringing moments of excitement to everyday life. From the capital to the coast and the northern regions, consumers are sharing in the cash and airtime rewards, and we look forward to celebrating more winners as the promotion continues."

A remarkable 53 of the 80 cash winners, representing 66.3%, are located outside Windhoek, accounting for N$245 000 in cash prizes. This distribution underscores the national reach of the campaign and its impact on consumers in various towns and regions.

Okahandja has proven to be a notable winner hub, with seven residents receiving N$35 000. Ongwediva and Walvis Bay each recorded five winners, with recipients in both towns taking home N$50 000, while Okahao and Ondangwa each had three winners receiving N$15 000 a piece.

The northern community cluster, comprising Oshakati, Oshakati West, Ongwediva, Ondangwa, Okahao, Outapi, Okankolo, Omuthiya, Oniipa and Oshivelo, has emerged as a significant beneficiary region. Together, these localities account for 24 winners highlighting the strong participation from Namibia's northern regions.

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The coastal towns of Walvis Bay and Swakopmund have also made their mark, with nine winners between them sharing N$41 000.

Other towns that have produced winners include Rehoboth with three winners (N$11 000), Keetmanshoop with two winners, and Outapi with two winners. Karasburg, Karibib, Mariental, Okankolo, Omuthiya, Oniipa, Oshakati West and Oshivelo each recorded one winner.