Namibia: Localise Skills to Develop NAM Economy, Create Jobs - Mbangu

The National Planning Commissioner's deputy executive director for macroeconomic planning, Sylvester Mbangu said education and skills development need to align with Namibia's social needs.

He made these remarks during the Economic Association of Namibia's (EAN) public discussion on national skills and employment held on Wednesday in Windhoek. The discussion gathered key stakeholders to deepen understanding of employer skills requirements across Namibia's key economic sectors and explore practical solutions to address skills gaps in the labour market. According to Mbangu, skills need to be custom-made to suit the Namibian economy and create jobs.

"The skills we develop should not be developed for the sake of developing them but should first be aligned with our social problems and what the various sectors in the country really require.

This should then be followed by the development of human resource development plans with our education and learning systems adapted to deliver the skills needed in the market. We need to localise our solutions so that we can develop our economy and create employment," he stated. The discussion was hosted in partnership with the Hanns Seidel Foundation, Bank Windhoek and First National Bank Namibia, gathering policymakers, private-sector leaders, vocational training centres, academic institutions, development partners and labour-market stakeholders.

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The platform enabled participants to present research, share practical insights, identify priority skills gaps and develop actionable recommendations to better align Namibia's labour market with emerging economic opportunities.

Speaking during the panel discussion of the event, the Ministry of Justice and Labour Relations' chief statistician, Tuyakula Shifidi revealed that the ministry plans to implement three key initiatives to strengthen labour market information and skills planning. The initiatives include the Namibia Occupational Skills Assistance Survey, the Namibia Integrated Employment Information System he recently launched Labour Market Information System and the Namibia Integrated Employment Information System.

"Together, these initiatives aim to align training curricula with labour market demands and strengthen skills development, career guidance and employment services," said Shifidi.

The discussions provided valuable perspectives on the importance of strengthening partnerships between employers and education and training institutions, improving the responsiveness of skills-development programmes and ensuring that workforce development efforts are informed by actual labour-market demand. They also highlighted the importance of aligning skills development with Namibia's evolving economic landscape, noting that economic transformation depends not only on investment and sectoral growth but also on the availability of an appropriately skilled workforce.

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This is vital in ensuring that vocational and academic programmes are aligned with actual employer requirements is therefore essential to preparing a workforce that can meet current and future labour-market demands. The discussion further sought to strengthen collaboration between industry, government and educational institutions by identifying priority skills needs and gaps across selected sectors, providing employers with a platform to share current and future workforce requirements, and generating practical policy recommendations to support employment creation and human-capital development.

Key outcomes of the public discussion include an improved understanding of employer skills requirements across key economic sectors, clearer identification of priority skills gaps affecting Namibia's labour market, enhanced dialogue between employers and education and training institutions, and actionable recommendations to support employment creation and human-capital development.