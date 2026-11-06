Namibia: NAC Pays First Dividend in 20 Years...As It Reported Strong Performance At 2025/2026 Agm

The Namibia Airports Company has paid its first dividend in 20 years after reporting strong financial performance for the financial year ended 31 March 2026.

Due to the financial performance during its last financial year, the Namibia Airports Company (NAC) declared a dividend of N$7.8 million to government as its sole shareholder, marking the organisation's first dividend in 20 years.

NAC board chairperson, Rosalinde Nakale stated: "This dividend reflects the success of NAC's transformation efforts, prudent financial management, and our commitment to creating value for Namibia through responsible stewardship of national assets."

NAC Chief Executive Officer, Bisey /Uirab, added: "The dividend demonstrates NAC's ability to balance profitability, investment, and service delivery while continuing to invest in infrastructure, customer experience, and sustainability." The organisation remains confident that the foundations established during the financial year position it for sustainable growth and that the organisation maintains sufficient cash buffers to continue as a going concern.

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Minister of Works and Transport, Veikko Nekundi, commended NAC's board, leadership and employees for their dedication, noting that the dividend and improved performance reflects sound governance and responsible management of a strategic national asset.

"This dividend will go a long way to help fund hospitals, clinics, schools, roads and other public services. The government remains committed to supporting NAC at all material times in its mission to provide sustainable and world-class airport infrastructure and services. We will continue to offer guidance, oversight, and strategic alignment to ensure the aviation sector contributes meaningfully to the interests of the Namibian Nation," Nekundi stated.

The NAC recently held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) for the financial year ended 31 March 2026, reaffirming the organisation's commitment to strengthening financial resilience, advancing infrastructure development, and positioning Namibia as a leading aviation and logistics hub in the region.

The NAC's financials indicate that revenue grew by 5.5% to N$570 million, profit after tax rose to N$23.4 million (up from N$9.5 million), and passenger traffic reached 1.13 million. The company's cash reserves strengthened to N$353.2 million, supported by stronger operating cash flows of N$136.9 million.

Moreover, the NAC stated that looking ahead, it will implement its Integrated Strategic Business Plan (ISBP) 2026 to 2031, targeting revenue growth to N$1 billion, passenger volumes of 2.5 million, and sustained profitability by 2031.

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Strategic priorities for the NAC include accelerating infrastructure development, expanding commercial and cargo opportunities, advancing digital transformation initiatives, embedding environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles into the organisation, and enhancing customer experience across all airports. The NAC is a state-owned enterprise established in line with the Namibian Airports Company Act, Act 25 of 1998, which functions autonomously under a Board of Directors, appointed by the Minister of Works and Transport in his capacity as the portfolio Minister. The company commenced operations in February 1999 with the vision to be a world-class service provider in airport management.