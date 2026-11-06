Namibia: Sauma Demands Transparency Over Stampriet Aquifer Uranium Project

The Stampriet Aquifer Uranium Mining Association has called for a full declaration and accountability from the government following the authorisation of additional research boreholes for the proposed Wings Uranium project by Headspring Investments.

In a statement issued yesterday, SAUMA said the protection of ground water in the Stampriet Artesian Basin should remain a priority, warning that research drilling does not establish the safety of uranium mining.

The association was responding to Headspring investment's announcement of 3 November 2026, which indicated that the research phase would not involve chemical reagents and that a revised application for the pilot testing would be submitted at the later stage.

SAUMA stressed that the announcement does not amount to approval for chemical leaching or demonstrate that the proposed uranium extraction method is safe for the aquifer.

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The association, which remains opposed to in-situ leach uranium extraction in the basin, warned that groundwater contamination could have serious and lasting consequences for communities, agriculture and livelihoods that depend on the shared water resource.

It has called on government to publish the full authorisation granted to Headspring Investments, including the issuing authority, conditions, duration and activities covered.

It also wants clarity on whether separate approval has been granted for pilot extraction or chemical injection.

Furthermore, the association is demanding the release of the International Atomic Energy Agency mission report and relevant recommendations, as well as baseline water-quality data, aquifer assessments and groundwater protection measures.

It also called for independent scientific scrutiny, clear enforcement measures and meaningful public participation before any decision is made on pilot uranium extraction.

SAUMA further wants government to account for consultations with Botswana and South Africa regarding the potential impact of the project on the shared aquifer.

Pending the release of the requested information and independent assessment of the safeguards, the association has called for the newly announced drilling activities to be placed on hold.

It also urged government not to authorise chemical injection or pilot uranium recovery while concerns over groundwater safety remain unresolved.

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SAUMA has requested an urgent meeting with the responsible ministries and affected community representatives, alongside a clear timeline for the publication of the requested information.