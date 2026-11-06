Namibia: August 26 Squashes Amupanda's Fuel Procurement Claims

August 26 acting CEO David Brown said the company has no record of procuring fuel from Sunrise CC.

He was addressing a press conference yesterday in Windhoek.

This comes after allegations from Affirmative Repositioning leader Job Amupanda, who made claims about August 26's fuel supply arrangement with the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs.

"The use of public resources is a matter of legitimate public interest, and August 26 welcomes the opportunity to place the facts before the public.

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The fuel supply contract previously held by Enercon was not transferred or awarded to August 26," said Brown.

Enercon, in which August 26 held a 25% shareholding, had an exclusive agreement with the ministry to supply fuel to military bases and upgrade its fuel facilities.

"Following a breach of that agreement, the ministry cancelled it. The court has since ordered that Enercon be liquidated, and a liquidator has been appointed.

The use of a truck leased from Botswana by a local fuel supplier was an isolated incident during an emergency fuel delivery when insufficient local transport capacity was available. The incident was not repeated and has never recurred," he said.

Investigation and governance

Brown stated that to establish the facts independently, August 26 will institute an investigation into the allegations to establish the facts independently.

This includes its procurement processes and any links between suppliers and its directors or staff.

He also said that August 26 is audited annually by Saunderson & Co and has received unqualified audit opinions from 2024 onwards. Fuel transactions form part of those audited financial statements.

An unqualified audit opinion means that an auditor has concluded that a company's financial statements present a true and fair view in all material respects, with no material misstatements found.

"The company files its taxes with the Namibia Revenue Authority, and its banking is subject to anti-money-laundering requirements under the Financial Intelligence Act 2012. Its financial records show no payments to any political party or campaign," the acting CEO said.

Open door

He further stated that August 26 maintains an open-door policy, stating that Members of Parliament and other stakeholders are welcome to visit August 26 and its subsidiaries. This is to inspect the work for themselves and, by appointment, review the company's audited financial statements.

In 2024, the Ministry of Defence and Veterans Affairs requested August 26 to facilitate the supply of fuel to its bases.

Fuel suppliers require payment on delivery, while government pays within its normal administrative cycle.

August 26 bridges this gap. It buys fuel from approved suppliers, pays on delivery and then invoices the ministry. Payment typically takes 30 to 120 days.

During that time, August 26 carries the bridging finance, the administration and the risk of late payment. There is no separate written supply contract; the arrangement rests on the defence ministry's request.

Fuel pricing

The acting CEO highlighted that since June 2024, management has reviewed the pricing of petrol and diesel and brought it in line with the regulated pump price, including the applicable inland transport differential.

He said management is considered further reductions and savings to the ministry as efficiencies improve.

"The reported fuel prices of N$36 per litre and above relate exclusively to Jet A-1 fuel and should not be confused with the prices of diesel or petrol supplied to military bases.

Jet A-1 is the fuel used by jet and turbine-powered aircraft and is not price-regulated. Its price is determined by market conditions and increased significantly during the regional shortage experienced in April and May 2026 and more recently during the months of August and September 2026," he said.

In addition, the number of Jet A-1 suppliers in Namibia is limited, and Jet A-1 attracts VAT of 15%, unlike petrol and diesel. For these reasons, Jet A-1 prices cannot be directly compared with diesel and petrol prices.

"August 26 buys fuel from the major importers by preference. It obtains quotations directly and compares them on price, availability and delivery time. Other suppliers are used only in an emergency, when the major importers cannot supply.

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This has also happened with Jet A-1, when only one supplier held stock and the fuel had to be bought urgently. All purchase required the approval of at least two or three authorised approvers. Under no circumstance may a purchase be authorised by one approver acting independently.

The major importers often use contracted transport companies to deliver fuel. When fuel reached a base, the delivery note is signed on the transport company's documentation.

This is why the names of various transport companies appear in delivery records.

These companies deliver the fuel - they do not sell it to August 26 or the defence ministry," he concluded.

August 26 Group of companies is made up of companies with various business portfolios. The Group is multifunctional and multidimensional, with subsidiaries and associates that can provide and sustain the provision of the basic needs and equipment to the Namibian Defence Force and Namibian nation at large.