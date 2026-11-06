Namibia: Muha Urges Learners to Take Interest in Constitution

Katima Mulilo — National Council Chairperson Lukas Sinimbo Muha has urged learners to take an active interest in Namibia's Constitution and parliamentary processes, saying citizens must understand their role in shaping laws and holding the government accountable.

Addressing learners and teachers at Caprivi Senior Secondary School during a parliamentary outreach programme on Monday, Muha said Namibia's Constitution marked a historic departure from colonial laws imposed by German and South African administrations.

He explained that during colonial rule, laws were crafted by foreign governments and imposed on Namibians, often serving the interests of the colonial powers rather than the people.

Muha said independence presented Namibians with an opportunity to develop their own laws through the Constituent Assembly, comprising 72 members, which was tasked with drafting the country's founding Constitution following the 1989 democratic elections.

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He said the Constitution was completed in February 1990 and subsequently adopted as Namibia prepared for independence on 21 March 1990, marking the establishment of the country's own constitutional order.

Muha emphasised that laws have a significant impact on national development, economic growth and the welfare of citizens, urging learners to appreciate the importance of legislation in shaping society. "If you are given an opportunity to make a law for yourself or for your community, will that law advantage or disadvantage you?" he asked learners.

He said Namibians should understand that laws can either benefit or disadvantage communities depending on how they are crafted, making public participation in legislative processes critical.

Muha also unpacked the functions of the three organs of state, explaining that Parliament makes laws, represents citizens and exercises oversight, while the Executive implements laws and policies and the Judiciary interprets the law.

He stressed that the three organs complement one another through a system of checks and balances that safeguard democracy and accountability.

Muha further explained the National Council's legislative review function, saying bills passed by the National Assembly are referred to the Council for review before becoming law.

He likened the process to the moderation of a teacher's work by a head of department, explaining that legislative review helps scrutinise and improve proposed laws.

On Parliament's oversight role, Muha said legislators monitor the implementation of laws and government programmes, including how public funds allocated to ministries are utilised.

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He urged learners to familiarise themselves with these processes and participate in democratic activities, stressing that understanding the Constitution is essential for responsible citizenship.

The engagement formed part of a week-long National Council outreach programme in the Zambezi region aimed at raising awareness of the Council's legislative review and oversight functions, educating citizens on the separation of powers and encouraging public participation in parliamentary processes.