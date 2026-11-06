Namibia: Witbooi Calls for Investment in Autism Support

Vice President Lucia Witbooi has called for increased investment, stronger policies and measurable action to improve support for autistic people in Namibia.

She said their rights and needs must be placed at the centre of national development.

Witbooi said disability inclusion required more than public statements.

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She urged government institutions, communities and development partners to work together to ensure autistic people have access to education, healthcare, employment and other opportunities.

"Transforming the narrative about autism requires far more than words. It demands deliberate policies, adequate investment, sustained partnerships and measurable action," she said. The Vice President was speaking yesterday at the official opening of the 6th World Autism Organisation Congress in Windhoek, which Namibia is hosting for the first time. She said autistic people must be actively involved in decisions affecting their lives, adding that government's commitment to disability inclusion should be reflected in practical interventions.

"Most importantly, autistic persons must be at the centre of decisions affecting their lives," Witbooi said. She added that Namibia needs to strengthen inclusive education, accessible healthcare, early identification and intervention, specialised support services and equal employment opportunities. Witbooi also called for greater support for parents, families and caregivers, who often face challenges in accessing services for their children and loved ones. Through the Office of the Vice President, which coordinates disability affairs, government recognises the need to strengthen cooperation with civil society, development partners and communities to translate its commitments into tangible results. "For Namibia, disability inclusion is not simply a matter of social responsibility. It is a human rights obligation and a fundamental pillar of our national development," she said.

She said the Constitution and Namibia's commitment to the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities provided a foundation for advancing equality, human dignity and the protection of the rights of persons with disabilities.

Witbooi stated that no individual should be denied opportunities because of disability or excluded because communities had failed to provide the necessary understanding, accessibility and support.

The congress, held under the theme 'Transforming the Narrative about Autism', brings together international and local delegates, researchers, professionals, advocates, parents and families.

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Witbooi said autism had for too long been viewed through limitations and stereotypes, contributing to stigma, discrimination, social isolation and exclusion from opportunities.

She said the congress should serve as a platform for international cooperation, sharing good practices and advancing practical interventions to improve the lives of autistic people.

The Vice President called on government institutions, communities, families and development partners to embrace inclusion as a shared national and global responsibility.

"The work of transforming the narrative about autism must not end when this Congress concludes. It must be reflected in our policies, our institutions, our investments and, above all, in how we treat one another every day," she said. Witbooi said the true measure of an inclusive society was how effectively it recognised the dignity, protected the rights and created opportunities for individuals whose needs were often overlooked.

She called for communities where autistic children could access quality education without discrimination, young people could pursue their ambitions and adults could participate meaningfully in employment and economic activities.

Namibia is hosting the sixth edition of the World Autism Organisation Congress, which began on Tuesday and brings together stakeholders working to advance the rights and well-being of autistic people.