Namibia: African Ministers Say Climate Crisis a Health Emergency

Africa is warning the world that climate change is no longer a distant environmental threat but a growing health emergency already affecting millions of people through droughts, floods, extreme heat, food insecurity and rising disease outbreaks.

Health ministers, former ministers and leading climate scientists from across the continent have united in a call for the World Health Organisation (WHO) to declare the climate crisis a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC), saying the scale of the threat requires the same urgency given to major global health crises.

The call, published in The Lancet, places Africa at the centre of a global debate about how the world responds to the health consequences of climate change.

For a continent that contributes a small share of historical greenhouse gas emissions but faces some of the harshest impacts, African leaders say climate change is already affecting lives, livelihoods and health systems.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

In Namibia, the effects are being felt through changing rainfall patterns, drought, flooding and pressure on healthcare services, including the growing threat of climate-sensitive diseases such as malaria.

Namibia's Minister of Health and Social Services, Dr Esperance Luvindao, said climate change is no longer an issue for future generations but a reality affecting communities today.

"In Namibia, we know what failed rains mean for a family that depends on the land for food, and what flooding means for a community already struggling to reach a clinic. The resurgence of malaria in our Northern regions adds to the pressure on our health services," she said.

Luvindao said African countries need stronger support to prepare their health systems for climate-related emergencies.

"That means financing countries can actually access, earlier detection of disease outbreaks, and health facilities equipped to keep treating patients when extreme weather strikes," she said.

She added that countries with the greatest historical responsibility for climate change must also play their part.

"We should not have to count preventable deaths before the urgency of this response is accepted," she said. What the declaration could mean for Africa If WHO recognises the climate crisis as a public health emergency, it could strengthen global coordination, increase attention towards climate-related health risks and support countries to improve preparedness.

For African nations, this could mean greater investment in climate-resilient hospitals, stronger early warning systems for diseases, improved emergency planning and increased access to resources needed to protect vulnerable communities. This place health at the centre of climate discussions, ensuring that decisions about climate financing consider the lives and wellbeing of people most affected.

The latest climate and health assessments have warned that climate-related health impacts are accelerating, with extreme heat, drought and other hazards placing increasing pressure on communities and health systems worldwide. Zimbabwe's Minister of Health and Child Care, Dr Douglas Mombeshora, said climate change is already affecting vulnerable groups, particularly women, children and communities that depend on natural resources.

"Extreme heat, droughts and floods are placing additional pressure on families and our health services. This is why we have joined fellow African health ministers in calling for the climate crisis to be recognised as a public health emergency of international concern," he said.

Climate and health expert Dr Fortunate Machingura said Africa cannot afford delays while communities continue to suffer.

"We can no longer wait for more lives to be lost, more mothers and children to suffer, or another cyclone, flood or deadly heatwave to remind the world of the crisis we are already living through," she said.

"Declaring the climate crisis a Public Health Emergency of International Concern is a critical step towards unlocking the political will, financing and collective capacity needed to confront this emergency."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Health Climate By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The call is also supported by Senegal's Minister of Health and Social Action, Dr Ibrahima Sy, who said West Africa is experiencing major changes linked to climate pressures. "From the rising waters of our coastlines to the severe droughts affecting our interior, West Africa is experiencing a profound climate-driven health shift," he said.

A demand for global accountability African leaders argue that the continent should not be left to manage the consequences of a crisis it contributed little to create.

They are calling for stronger international support from countries with higher historical emissions, saying climate justice must include protecting health systems and communities facing the greatest risks.

The appeal represents a shift in Africa's role in global climate discussions from being viewed only as a victim of climate change to becoming a stronger voice shaping international solutions.