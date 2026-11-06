Uganda: Health Ministry Revives Push for National Health Insurance Scheme

The Ministry of Health has renewed its push for a National Health Insurance Scheme, describing sustainable healthcare financing as critical to improving access to medical services and supporting Uganda's economic growth ambitions.

The Ministry's Permanent Secretary, Dr Diana Atwine, said the proposed scheme would be a key pillar in addressing persistent healthcare financing challenges and ensuring that more Ugandans can access essential health services without facing prohibitive costs.

Atwine made the remarks during the opening of the 32nd Annual Health Sub-Programme Joint Review Mission at Speke Resort Munyonyo, where she challenged the health sector to deliver on its contribution to the government's Tenfold Growth Strategy.

"A healthy population is a productive population," Atwine said, emphasising the need for sustainable financing to strengthen healthcare delivery and build a healthy and productive population.

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She said the Ministry remained committed to advancing the National Health Insurance Scheme as part of efforts to improve access to quality healthcare.

The renewed push comes as government works towards introducing the scheme by 2027, following years of delays and renewed consultations between the Ministries of Health and Finance to agree on a sustainable financing model.

The proposed scheme is intended to pool contributions from individuals, employers and government to spread the cost of healthcare and reduce the financial burden on households.

Uganda's health insurance coverage remains extremely low. The 2024 National Population and Housing Census found that only 1.1% of the household population had health insurance, with coverage higher in urban areas at 1.6% compared to 0.7% in rural areas.

Meanwhile, out-of-pocket payments account for approximately 31% of the country's total health expenditure, exposing households to significant financial difficulties when family members require medical treatment.

The National Health Insurance Scheme Bill was passed by Parliament on March 31, 2021, but President Yoweri Museveni declined to assent to it, citing the need for further consultations over its proposed financing and implementation arrangements.

The original proposal provided for salaried employees to contribute 4% of their gross salaries, while employers would contribute an additional 1%. The proposed contributions attracted concerns from sections of the private sector and other stakeholders.

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Government has since been reviewing the financing framework, with the Ministries of Health and Finance working on a revised model that would be more sustainable and acceptable to different categories of contributors.

The renewed effort has also gained urgency amid declining donor support to Uganda's health sector, increasing disease burden and pressure on government to mobilise more domestic resources to finance essential services.

Atwine also called for increased investment in preventive healthcare, urging individuals and communities to take greater responsibility for their health to reduce the burden of preventable diseases such as malaria.

She said preventable illnesses continue to impose avoidable costs on the health sector, making health promotion and disease prevention essential to improving health outcomes and reducing pressure on health facilities.

On maternal health, Atwine said many maternal deaths could be prevented through timely and consistent antenatal care, skilled birth attendance and access to essential maternal healthcare services.

She called for an integrated approach involving different government sectors and communities to address maternal health challenges.

Atwine said the approach should be anchored at parish level through functional Social Services Committees to promote collective responsibility and improve health outcomes.

The Joint Review Mission brings together government institutions and development partners to assess health sector performance, identify service delivery gaps and agree on priorities for the coming financial year.