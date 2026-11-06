Call for Volunteers - Session Rapporteurs - Cphia 2026

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), through the CPHIA 2026 Secretariat, invites qualified and interested volunteers based in Ethiopia to express their interest in serving as Session Rapporteurs for the 5th International Conference on Public Health in Africa (CPHIA 2026), which will be held from 23-27 November 2026 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, under the theme: "Africa's Health Security and Sovereignty: Transformation from Health Dependency and Vulnerability to Ownership and Resilience."

About the opportunity

Session Rapporteurs will contribute to documenting and synthesizing scientific discussions, research evidence, policy perspectives, innovations, implementation experiences, key recommendations, and commitments emerging from conference sessions.

Their work will contribute to the conference's scientific outputs, thematic synthesis, and official documentation.

Who can apply?

We welcome applications from qualified individuals with backgrounds or relevant experience in:

Public health, medicine, epidemiology, and health systems;

Public health research and academic writing;

Scientific documentation, reporting, and editorial work;

Policy analysis and analytical synthesis; and

Related disciplines relevant to public health.

Applicants should demonstrate strong scientific writing, analytical synthesis, documentation, and communication skills.

Eligibility requirement: Applicants must be based in Ethiopia and available to work on-site in Addis Ababa throughout the conference period, 23-27 November 2026.

How to apply

Interested applicants are invited to complete the Expression of Interest (EOI) form using the link below:

Apply here: https://forms.gle/UgZcAaz8q8AmzM5Y7

Application deadline: Friday, November 11, 2026, at 11:59 PM (EAT).

If you have the relevant skills and experience and would like to contribute to a major continental public health conference, we encourage you to apply.

Join us in documenting the evidence, ideas, innovations, and commitments shaping Africa's public health future.

CPHIA 2026 SecretariatAfrica Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC)