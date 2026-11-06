South African Stocks Jump Most in 7 Months As Gold, Naspers Rally

South African stocks recorded their biggest intraday gain in almost 7 months on November 5, 2026, as rising gold prices and gains in technology shares lifted the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. The FTSE/JSE All Share Index rose as much as 5.2%, its largest intraday increase since April 8, before closing 3.7% higher at 113,286.18 points. The rally followed gains in global markets after Democrats won control of both chambers of the US Congress in the midterm elections. South African markets had been closed on November 4 for a public holiday.

Precious metals producers led the advance as gold prices rose following the US election results. An index of precious metals miners gained as much as 8.8%, with AngloGold Ashanti and Gold Fields among the companies benefiting from higher bullion prices. Gold climbed as much as 2.1% to approximately $4,128 an ounce after recording gains in the previous session. The increase followed a decline in the US dollar and Treasury yields as investors assessed the implications of Democratic control of Congress for government spending and tax policy.

Technology investor Naspers was another contributor to the rally, rising as much as 13%, its largest intraday gain since December 2023. The company benefited from gains in Chinese technology stocks through its exposure to Prosus, which owns approximately 23% of Tencent Holdings. Tencent shares gained 7.2% in Hong Kong, while Prosus rose 4.2% in Amsterdam. Naspers closed about 10.4% higher in Johannesburg, making it one of the day's largest gainers.

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Lower oil prices also supported South African equities. Brent crude fell approximately 18% during the week, reducing concerns about energy costs for businesses and mining companies. Lower fuel prices can reduce transportation and production expenses, supporting profit margins for companies that depend on diesel and electricity. Precious metals producers benefited from the combination of rising gold prices and expectations of lower operating costs.

The All Share Index gained approximately 6.7% during the week, outperforming an emerging-market equity benchmark that declined 1.3% over the same period. The advance brought the South African index toward its 200-day moving average, a level followed by investors assessing market trends. Further gains will depend on commodity prices, global interest rates and earnings from mining and technology companies. The rally shows how developments in US politics, currencies and international commodity markets can influence South African equities.

Key Takeaways

South Africa's stock market rally highlights the country's exposure to global commodity prices, US monetary conditions and Chinese technology companies. The FTSE/JSE All Share Index gained as much as 5.2% during the November 5 session, with precious metals producers and Naspers accounting for much of the advance. Gold rose to approximately $4,128 an ounce as the US dollar and Treasury yields declined following the midterm elections. Lower bond yields can support gold prices because bullion does not pay interest, reducing the opportunity cost of holding the metal. A weaker dollar can also increase demand from investors using other currencies. For South African mining companies, higher gold prices can increase revenue, while lower oil prices can reduce costs for fuel, transportation and production. However, mining profitability also depends on labor expenses, electricity availability, production volumes and exchange rates. Naspers' gains show another source of international exposure through Prosus and its investment in Tencent, whose performance is influenced by China's technology sector. This means that South Africa's equity benchmark can move because of developments outside the domestic economy, even when local economic conditions remain unchanged. The rally also follows efforts by the government to improve public finances and reduce debt issuance, which could influence investor confidence in South African assets. However, a single session of gains does not establish a sustained market recovery. For investors, the indicators to monitor include gold prices, US Treasury yields, the dollar, oil prices, the rand and earnings from companies with significant index weightings. Continued gains would depend on whether commodity prices and corporate earnings support current valuations. A reversal in gold or technology stocks could also weigh on the broader index, given their contribution to market performance.