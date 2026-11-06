Namibia: Personality of the Week - Haoseb Turns Early Struggles Into Boxing Success

Philip Haoseb's boxing journey began almost by chance, but what started as an introduction to the sport by his cousin and a friend has developed into a promising career marked by international success and ambitious dreams.

The Namibian amateur boxer has enjoyed an impressive 2026 campaign, winning bronze medals at both the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow and the Africa Elite Boxing Championships in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo recently.

Haoseb competes in the 52-54kg and 55kg bantamweight divisions and describes his boxing style as that of a counter-puncher, relying on speed and cat-like reflexes to strike without taking unnecessary punches.

An unexpected beginning

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Born in Okahandja but raised in Windhoek, Haoseb attended Michelle McLean Primary School before proceeding to Khomastura High School. He describes his childhood as fun-filled, with many memorable family bonding moments.

His introduction to boxing came through his cousin Angel Gariseb and friend Martin Mukungu, who noticed him fighting in the streets and at school before introducing him to a boxing gym.

"I did not know what boxing really was, I always thought it was just people with gloves beating each other," he said.

His decision to take boxing seriously came after he failed Grade 10. Financial difficulties meant he could not afford to return to school, prompting him to concentrate on the sport.

Gariseb and Mukungu were the first people to recognise his potential and believe that he could build a future in boxing.

However, it was only when he started travelling with the national team that he realised the sport could offer opportunities beyond amateur competitions.

"I realised that boxing was more than a sport was when I saw people traveling with the national team. I initially thought it was just amateur fights, then we started travelling and getting paid, that's when I realised that it was not just for fun and decided that this can be more than a hobby, it can be a career," Haoseb recalls.

The sacrifices behind success

Among his proudest boxing memories is his first-ever victory, when he won a trophy. He remembers being all smiles, saying that the memory still makes him smile whenever he thinks about it.

One of his toughest fights was a national team qualifier against the reigning champion at the time, where victory was essential to secure his current position in the national team.

Haoseb identifies his speed and cat-like reflexes as his greatest strengths, allowing him to land punches while avoiding those of his opponents.

"I have to be sharp and faster than my opponent and not get hit. I need to work on my head movement and composure to avoid getting hurt and getting cuts," he said.

His preparation is centred on physical conditioning, which he believes is essential to being mentally ready for a fight. He maintains that when he is physically prepared, he is also mentally prepared, while a lack of physical preparation affects his mental readiness.

Before a bout, he takes deep breaths, closes his eyes, prays and goes through Bible verses to eliminate distractions and prepare himself mentally.

Although many people expect him to win whenever he steps into the ring, Haoseb says he does not allow those expectations to put him under pressure. Instead, he focuses on his opponent and remains calm.

His mother, uncle, stepfather and boxing friends have consistently supported him throughout his journey.

Beyond the physical and competitive aspects, boxing has also influenced his character, teaching him humility, composure and respect for others.

"Boxing taught me to be humble and to have composure. In a way, it also drew me closer to God, because every fight, I pray," he said.

He added that the sport has taught him to be respectful towards everyone around him and to help others.

Learning from boxing greats

Haoseb has ambitions of one day sparring with some of the biggest names in boxing, including Floyd Mayweather, Shakur Stevenson and Paul Rodriguez.

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He believes sparring with Mayweather and Stevenson would help him improve his defence, timing and ability to identify openings rather than attacking recklessly.

He also hopes to learn from Rodriguez's use of angles and side-to-side movement, techniques he admires in Swakopmund boxer Joy Nangolo.

Haoseb has already had an opportunity to spar with Nangolo but believes there is still more to learn from him.

One person who has had a significant influence on his career is Charles Shinima. Haoseb trained with him during boxing camps, where he closely observed his movement and how he handled opponents.

Dreaming beyond the medals

Despite his achievements, Haoseb remains determined to reach even greater heights in boxing. His ambitions extend beyond winning medals at continental and international competitions, as he hopes to establish himself among the world's best.

"Before I hang up my gloves, I am going to be an Olympic gold medallist and a World Boxing Council unified world champion," he said.

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