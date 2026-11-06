Namibia: Heynes Backs Rugby Rebuild...With 2031 World Cup in Sight

Namibia Rugby Union (NRU) CEO John Heynes says the association is focused on strengthening the structures, development pathways and financial sustainability of the sport as it looks to rebuild following the Welwitschias failure to qualify for the 2027 Rugby World Cup.

Speaking on Game Time with Marco, a New Era Sport show hosted by Marco Ndlovu, Heynes reflected on his four-year tenure at the helm of the NRU, outlining the progress made, challenges facing domestic rugby and the long-term strategy to return Namibia to the global stage.

Having moved from cricket administration to rugby, Heynes said the transition had been a learning experience, but one that had reinforced his understanding of the importance of building sustainable sporting structures rather than concentrating solely on immediate results.

He explained that, although supporters naturally want to see their national team succeed, the union cannot overlook the groundwork required to produce consistent performances.

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"Rome was not built in one day," Heynes said, emphasising that rebuilding a sport requires patience, investment and commitment across all levels.

He added that the past four years had been an interesting journey, particularly because rugby carries strong emotions among its supporters.

However, he believes the current rebuilding process presents an opportunity to address longstanding structural weaknesses that should have been tackled decades ago.

Player movement

Heynes described the quality of rugby in the semi-finals and finals of the concluded league season as the best he had experienced during his time with the union.

He highlighted the competitiveness across the women's, first division, reserve and premier division finals, where some defending champions were dethroned.

However, the season also exposed a gap between leading clubs and those rebuilding.

Heynes said lower-ranked teams had challenged stronger sides, but the league needed to give every club incentive to remain competitive throughout the season.

He identified player movement as a factor affecting the balance, noting that clubs in Rehoboth and Western Suburbs had lost players while others strengthened their squads.

Although transfers can weaken clubs that develop players, he said the union could not restrict individuals' freedom of movement.

Sustainable rugby model

Financial sustainability remains central to the rebuilding plan.

Heynes said the NRU receives funding from World Rugby, government and corporate partners, including Namibia Breweries Limited and MTC.

Smaller partners and barter agreements also contribute, while commercial partner ESP Group is helping the union explore a model based on its intellectual property, competitions and stadium.

Despite that potential, he said corporate investment in Namibian sport remains inadequate.

The NRU submitted an operational budget of N$42 million to government, covering development in all 14 regions, including development officers.

Heynes argued that greater corporate support would help federations maintain coaches, support athletes and build pathways from schools to senior competition.

"We need to basically take the following into consideration," he said, pointing to the banking, insurance, retail, mining and oil and gas sectors as industries that could contribute more to sport.

He cited EmpowerHer, which trained five women coaches who obtained World Rugby Level One qualifications.

The pilot reached three schools and enabled 1 808 learners to play last year.

Retaining young participants remains a challenge: Namibia has fewer than 1 000 registered senior rugby players despite its large school population.

Resetting

Heynes acknowledged that missing the 2027 World Cup is painful, particularly for players who will miss the tournament.

However, he said the setback offered an opportunity to redirect resources towards development rather than concentrating funding on one campaign.

During the 2022 and 2023 World Cup cycle, the union generated N$35 million against an operational requirement of N$39 million, leaving a N$4 million deficit after the tournament.

The deficit was cleared during 2024 after the NRU made difficult financial decisions, including sacrificing its Sevens programme at the time. Talks with Zimbabwe, Kenya and Uganda at an Annual General Meeting could include senior, Sevens, u/20, u/18, women's and club competitions, providing regular high-level exposure.

Heynes also accepted responsibility for the failed qualification campaign, saying: "We as a union failed".

He said the NRU could not place the blame solely on players or the coaching staff when administrative structures and support systems were also its responsibility.

Pathway towards 2031

The national team's average age is now 22, reflecting the introduction of younger players.

Heynes said the immediate priority was establishing the structures required for 2026, while the medium-term focus was preparing a pathway towards the 2029 qualifiers.

The NRU is strengthening its age-group structures, with plans for u/18 tests and u/16 cross-border competitions, alongside continued u/20 participation.

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Touring teams, including the Reckless Bears and Barbarians, are also expected to provide playing opportunities in November. A key part of the strategy is improving talent identification and monitoring.

Heynes said players should be identified around 13, assessed again at 15 and considered for selection at 18 or 19.

This requires consistent coaching and monitoring instead of waiting until players reach senior age before developing their technical and tactical understanding.

A partnership involving the DHL Stormers and consultant Jerome Paarwater is expected to support development pathways and coaching standards.

Heynes explained that the rebuilding process began in 2024 with an assessment of player depth and the structures needed to support national-team performance.

The NRU is also prioritising women's rugby through a women's committee, with plans to expand opportunities from u/13 to u/20 level.

The strategy is to focus on fifteens for men while developing women's sevens, with a longer-term move towards fifteens.

For Heynes, the objective is not simply to return Namibia to the World Cup, but to build a system capable of producing players, coaches and competitive teams consistently.

The work undertaken now, he said, must lay the foundation for a stronger national side in 2031.