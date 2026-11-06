Namibia: Hinda Puts Unbeaten Record On the Line

Namibia's Veja 'Hinda Boy' Hinda is preparing for a stern test when he takes on South African fighter Godfrey 'Feralspunky' Mkhwanazi in the main event of Extreme Fighting Championship (EFC) 139.

The highly anticipated bantamweight contest is scheduled for the World Sports Betting Arena at the EFC Performance Institute in Sandton, South Africa, today.

Hinda, who boasts an unblemished professional Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) record of two wins from two fights, will be looking to extend his winning streak and strengthen his growing reputation in the EFC ranks.

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The Namibian's opponent, Mkhwanazi, has a more extensive professional record, having registered six victories and five defeats in 11 bouts.

The South African will be looking to use his experience to derail Hinda's unbeaten run and make a statement on home soil.

Mkhwanazi was brought in as a replacement for Coenie 'The Prophesy' Lamprecht, who was ruled out for six weeks after sustaining a concussion.

Contrasting momentum

Hinda's most recent outing was at EFC 134 on 4 June, where he delivered an impressive first-round knockout victory over South Africa's Bheki Ngcobo, stopping his opponent just two minutes and nine seconds into the opening round.

That victory followed his professional debut victory over Ash Zola at EFC 126 on 7 August 2025, where he secured a unanimous decision after three rounds.

The Namibian has therefore recorded one knockout and one decision victory.

This demonstrates that he can finish fights early while also having the ability to go the distance.

Mkhwanazi, meanwhile, enters the contest following a split-decision victory over Clelio Diogo at EFC 138 on 1 October.

The 25-year-old's latest victory was an important response after suffering a unanimous decision defeat to Sithembiso Hadebe at EFC 136 in August

Mkhwanazi has three knockout victories and three decision wins.

His overall six victories comprise three knockouts and three decisions, while his five defeats include three submission losses and two decision defeats.

His record suggests a fighter with finishing ability and considerable experience inside the cage.

Gratitude

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Ahead of the fight, Hinda took to social media to express appreciation to Namibians for their continued support, while also acknowledging the sponsors who have contributed to his MMA journey.

"I want to take a moment to express my sincere gratitude to the nation of Namibia for the incredible support and belief you continue to show me.

"This wouldn't be possible without each and every one of you.

"The work is done. The time is now," he said.

With national pride behind him, Hinda will be hoping to deliver another memorable performance and return home with his unbeaten record intact.