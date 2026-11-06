Namibia: Witbooi Warns Against Stigma, Exclusion of Autistic People

Vice President Lucia Witbooi want an end to stigma and discrimination against autistic people, saying misconceptions about autism continue to contribute to social isolation and exclusion from opportunities.

Witbooi said autistic people should be recognised for their abilities, aspirations and individual identities rather than being defined by stereotypes and limitations.

"Autism must never diminish an individual's worth, dignity or potential. Every autistic person has a unique identity, abilities, experiences and aspirations and deserves to be recognised, respected and afforded equal opportunities to thrive," she said.

The Vice President was speaking yesterday at the official opening of the 6th World Autism Organisation Congress in Windhoek.

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Namibia is hosting the international congress for the first time under the theme "Transforming the Narrative about Autism".

Witbooi said autism had for too long been viewed through the lens of limitations and stereotypes, contributing to stigma, discrimination, social isolation and the exclusion of autistic people from opportunities.

She said families had also been forced to navigate inadequate support systems, limited access to specialised services and environments that did not sufficiently recognise or accommodate the needs of their children and loved ones.

"We must therefore move decisively from stigma to acceptance, from exclusion to inclusion and from misconceptions to understanding," she said.

Witbooi said the country needed to ensure that autistic children could access quality education without discrimination, while parents and caregivers received the support they deserved.

She added that young people should be able to pursue their ambitions, while autistic adults should have opportunities to participate meaningfully in employment, economic activities and society.

The Vice President said disability inclusion was a human rights obligation and a fundamental pillar of Namibia's national development.

She said the country's Constitution and commitment to the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities provided a foundation for advancing equality and protecting the rights of persons with disabilities.

Witbooi called for stronger collaboration between government, civil society, development partners and communities to improve support services.

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She said inclusive education, accessible healthcare, early identification and intervention, specialised support services and equitable employment opportunities were important in advancing inclusion.

Witbooi also stressed the importance of involving autistic people in decisions affecting their lives.

She said the congress should strengthen international cooperation, promote the sharing of good practices and advance practical interventions to improve the lives of autistic people.

"The true measure of an inclusive society is not how well it accommodates those who require the least support, but how effectively it recognises the dignity, protects the rights and creates opportunities for every individual, particularly those whose needs are too often overlooked," she said.

Witbooi urged stakeholders to ensure that no child was left behind because of disability and no individual was denied the opportunity to contribute to society.

She said the work of transforming the narrative about autism should continue beyond the congress and be reflected in policies, institutions, investments and everyday interactions.