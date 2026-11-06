Namibia: Road Maintenance Funding Gap Narrows

Namibia's road maintenance funding shortfall has fallen from N$3.6 billion to about N$2.3 billion.

Road Fund Administration (RFA) CEO Ali Ipinge said this is still not enough to keep the country's roads in good condition.

Ipinge spoke yesterday at the Windhoek Country Club Resort, where the RFA consulted stakeholders on its 2027/28-2031/32 Business Plan.

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"Encouragingly, the road maintenance funding gap has reduced from N$3.6 billion to approximately N$2.3 billion. However, maintenance and rehabilitation requirements continue to exceed available funding," he said.

Rural roads to benefit

Much of the progress comes from changes to what road users pay. Ipinge said adjustments of 10% to 20% on other Road User Charges have been approved.

Of the approved N$1.60 per litre fuel levy adjustment, only 30 cents has been implemented so far. The 30 cents is ring-fenced for 14 government priority road projects, including rural access and feeder roads.

These are the routes that connect villages and farming communities to clinics, schools and markets. The RFA is also pursuing about N$1.5 billion in market borrowing against the ring-fenced 30 cents per litre to speed up work on those priority projects.

Awaiting response

Ipinge said the January to April 2025 floods hit local authorities beyond the City of Windhoek. A high-level submission was made to government through the finance ministry, seeking more than N$1 billion in assistance. "While a response remains outstanding, allocations have meanwhile been made to address flood damage," he said.

Challenges

Ipinge said the N$1.60 levy adjustment has only been partially implemented. He cited rising maintenance costs, ageing road infrastructure and growing pressure from floods and other climate-related events. The Urban Roads Management System, which assesses road conditions in local authorities to help decide where maintenance should start. The use of stabilised and non-conventional materials to make roads last longer.

Research with the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) on alternative road-user charging mechanisms and climate resilience.

Govt invited

Ipinge said the call for high-level government participation has been taken forward. Invitations went to key institutions, including the ministries of Works and Transport, Urban and Rural Development and Mines and Energy, and the National Planning Commission. Looking ahead, the RFA will focus on sustainable and diversified road funding, preserving existing road assets, climate resilience, alternative charging mechanisms, and directing available money to the most critical work. "The 2027/28-2031/32 Business Plan therefore presents an opportunity to build on the progress already achieved, address the challenges that remain, and strengthen the long-term sustainability and resilience of Namibia's road network," Ipinge said.

