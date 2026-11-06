Southern Africa: Namibia Secures Historic South Korea Sports Deal

5 November 2026
New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia has become the first African country to enter into an Olympic cooperation agreement with South Korea, opening new opportunities for athlete development and high-performance sport.

The Namibia National Olympic Committee and Commonwealth Games Association (NNOC-CGA) and the Korean Sport and Olympic Committee (KSOC) signed an agreement on Tuesday at the King Fahd Palace Hotel in Dakar, Senegal, on the sidelines of the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games.

The agreement marks the first time the Korean Sport and Olympic Committee has signed such an agreement with an African National Olympic Committee, making Namibia its first partner on the continent.

The agreement was signed by NNOC-CGA president Ndeulipula Hamutumwa and his South Korean counterpart Seungmin Ryu in the presence of senior government, diplomatic and Olympic representatives from both countries.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The partnership will focus on strengthening cooperation in athlete and coach development, joint training camps, technical education, sports science, sports medicine and high-performance management.

It will also facilitate exchanges involving coaches, referees, technical officials, sport administrators and sports science professionals, while allowing both countries to share expertise and best practices in sporting development and institutional management.

Particular attention will be given to sporting codes in which South Korea has established international success, including archery, taekwondo, fencing, shooting and badminton.

Archery has been identified as a key area of potential benefit for Namibia, following the country's recent achievement of seven gold medals at the African Championships.

Cooperation with South Korea could provide Namibian archers with access to specialised training and technical expertise as they work towards the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

The NNOC-CGA said the agreement reflects its commitment to establishing international partnerships that create practical opportunities for local athletes, coaches and sporting institutions.

The agreement forms part of the NNOC-CGA's broader international engagement programme during the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games, which has also seen Namibia pursue sporting partnerships with China, India, Botswana and Kazakhstan.

Through these arrangements, the Olympic body aims to expand access to international training opportunities, technical knowledge and specialised sporting environments, while strengthening Namibia's long-term high-performance ambitions.

Namibia's position as South Korea's first African Olympic cooperation partner marks a significant development in the country's efforts to expand its international sporting relationships and create opportunities for its athletes to compete at the highest level.

 

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.