Southern Africa: Namibia Secures Historic South Korea Sports Deal

Namibia has become the first African country to enter into an Olympic cooperation agreement with South Korea, opening new opportunities for athlete development and high-performance sport.

The Namibia National Olympic Committee and Commonwealth Games Association (NNOC-CGA) and the Korean Sport and Olympic Committee (KSOC) signed an agreement on Tuesday at the King Fahd Palace Hotel in Dakar, Senegal, on the sidelines of the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games.

The agreement marks the first time the Korean Sport and Olympic Committee has signed such an agreement with an African National Olympic Committee, making Namibia its first partner on the continent.

The agreement was signed by NNOC-CGA president Ndeulipula Hamutumwa and his South Korean counterpart Seungmin Ryu in the presence of senior government, diplomatic and Olympic representatives from both countries.

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The partnership will focus on strengthening cooperation in athlete and coach development, joint training camps, technical education, sports science, sports medicine and high-performance management.

It will also facilitate exchanges involving coaches, referees, technical officials, sport administrators and sports science professionals, while allowing both countries to share expertise and best practices in sporting development and institutional management.

Particular attention will be given to sporting codes in which South Korea has established international success, including archery, taekwondo, fencing, shooting and badminton.

Archery has been identified as a key area of potential benefit for Namibia, following the country's recent achievement of seven gold medals at the African Championships.

Cooperation with South Korea could provide Namibian archers with access to specialised training and technical expertise as they work towards the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

The NNOC-CGA said the agreement reflects its commitment to establishing international partnerships that create practical opportunities for local athletes, coaches and sporting institutions.

The agreement forms part of the NNOC-CGA's broader international engagement programme during the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games, which has also seen Namibia pursue sporting partnerships with China, India, Botswana and Kazakhstan.

Through these arrangements, the Olympic body aims to expand access to international training opportunities, technical knowledge and specialised sporting environments, while strengthening Namibia's long-term high-performance ambitions.

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Namibia's position as South Korea's first African Olympic cooperation partner marks a significant development in the country's efforts to expand its international sporting relationships and create opportunities for its athletes to compete at the highest level.